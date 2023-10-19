Meat and Livestock Australia has turned in-house for a new Integrity Systems Company chief executive, appointing acting chief executive Jo Quigley to the position after 20 years within the livestock integrity and traceability systems and seven years as group manager of ISC operations. ISC is responsible for managing Australia’s key red meat traceability, animal welfare, food safety and biosecurity programs including the National Livestock Identification System, Livestock Production Assurance and the electronic National Vendor Declaration. Ms Quigley’s appointment comes after an extensive search to replace Dr Jane Weatherley who departed the role in August to become MLA’s general manager communication and adoption. MLA’s managing director Jason Strong said Ms Quigley’s industry insights, extensive experience, and strong relationships with stakeholders made her highly suited to the position. “Jo’s track record of project delivery, her outstanding diplomacy and stakeholder relationship skills, and the high esteem in which she is already held by stakeholders will be highly valued in this role,” Mr Strong said. Mr Strong said her deep knowledge and understanding of the industry and ISC would allow her to continue to work with industry to ensure it had an increasingly robust and reliable traceability system. “Having spent more than 20 years working with our integrity and traceability systems, she has the industry knowledge needed to meet both its challenges and opportunities,” Mr Strong said. Ms Quigley started with MLA in 2003 as a technical field officer, supporting the national rollout of NLIS for cattle. “The work being done at ISC is critical to the continued success and sustainability of the livestock and agriculture sector,” Ms Quigley said. “I look forward to collaborating with our partners and stakeholders to further enhance the integrity and transparency of the industry.”