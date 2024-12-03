Urbanisation, increasing wealth, westernisation of diets and improvements in cold chain supplies are all adding to increased demand for retail beef in South-East Asia. And Australia has the opportunity to become one of the region’s key suppliers according to a new report by Rabobank. The report predicted South-East Asia would continue to experience growth in beef consumption in the order of 2-3 per cent per annum over the next five years. Imports would be needed to meet the majority of this growth, which was being driven by increasing wealth in key South-East Asian markets including Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam. Report author Angus Gidley-Baird said Australia was well-placed to position itself as a high-quality but value-focussed supplier of beef for consumers through food service and grocery channels. He said geographic proximity, trade agreements and product offering gave Australia a strong advantage. “Leveraging this advantage and further developing relationships and business partnerships as well as working to meet their product needs can help Australia capture future growth opportunities,” Mr Gidley-Baird said. “And realising this opportunity will also support the ongoing growth of the Australian beef industry in an increasingly competitive global marketplace.” South-East Asia is the fifth largest export market for Australian beef, taking approximately 10 per cent of the country’s exported beef volume and value in 2023. In all countries in the region, except Indonesia, beef sits behind pork, poultry and seafood on a per capita consumption basis and generally represents no more than 6 per cent of total protein consumption. In volume, Vietnam was projected to have the largest increase in consumption (up 152,000 tonnes), with Indonesia the second largest (up 97,000 tonnes) over the next five years. “Beef retail sales volumes and values have been increasing at a healthy rate across the region,” the report said. In many South-East Asian countries formal retail sales channels are less developed and wet markets still played a vital role. “While we believe wet markets will continue to have a role in these economies, the growth in retail sales illustrates an increasing presence of beef in more formal food sales channels, providing opportunities for importers of bovine products,” Mr Gidley-Baird said. He said in the last five years, beef retail sales volumes in South-East Asia had increased by 5 per cent per year, and sales values had risen by 12 per cent per year. The growth of domestic beef production in South-East Asia would be limited due to land resource and capital constraints, the report said. “The bulk of bovine product imported into the South-East Asian region is derived from three main suppliers,” Mr Gidley-Baird said. “In 2022, India and Australia made up the majority at 53 per cent and 18 per cent respectively and recently Brazil has increased its volumes to 13 per cent. “The US is the next largest supplier at a much smaller 6 per cent of the market.” South-East Asian countries are generally importers of low-value bovine products, with many South-East Asia countries importing buffalo products from India.