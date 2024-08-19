A big, upstanding Kondinin-bred strong wool Poll Merino ram has taken out a third supreme title win for the Ledwith family of Kolindale Merinos and Poll Merinos stud, who were honoured to receive the prestigious award at the Rabobank WA Sheep Expo in Katanning. The Kolindale ram, named Lustre 73, won supreme titles previously at this year’s Wagin Woolorama and the Williams Gateway Expo. The supreme hat-trick has proven a rare feat for any one stud to accomplish with one animal in a single year. The Katanning expo, held at the town’s Leisure Centre from August 15-16, brought 250 show entries to the annual competition, overseen by judges Mitchell Hogg, of Williams; Simon Bahr, of New South Wales; Ross McGauchie, of Victoria; and Mark Vandeleur, of South Australia. The judges were unanimous in their decision to give the Kolindale ram the nod, with Mr McGauchie describing it as having “scale, with quality crimpy wool above the others”. “It’s a wonderfully square and a very big ram,” he said. Kolindale studmaster Luke Ledwith said winning the trifecta was the result of “a lot of hard work”. “Kolindale Lustre 73 is a modern Poll Merino, it’s the perfect ram with a big strong muzzle — he had the highest growth rate at Kolindale, and is very plain-bodied, long stabled, easy to shear, and highly fertile,” he said. “We want 1000 Poll rams just like him — these types don’t come along every year, and they’re pretty special when they do. “He is open on his points and has elite strong wool that you don’t often get on a big-framed ram — he is perfectly made.” Mr Ledwith said taking on the Kolindale stud from Colin and Rae Lewis in 2008, and a few others, including Eastville, Lewisdale-Corrigin, Derella Downs and Pyramid Poll studs, had added further progress to the stud business (Kolindale Select) including the use of Australian Sheep Breeding Values. “We’re investing in a big AI program and sourcing the best genetics possible throughout Australia to make our commercial clients as profitable as possible in their own environments,” he said. “This year, we will put up 200 rams in Esperance, another 200 of Eastville stud rams and another 350 rams for our annual on-property — about 1000 in total. “Now that rain has come good, things are a lot more positive for WA’s ram sales’ outlooks.” Mr Ledwith said the producers that were currently in sheep would stay in sheep. “We just all have to keep doing that sheep job quicker, easier and more efficient,” he said. “During my school days at Narrogin Ag, I’ve always liked my sheep, and after my family bought the Kolindale stud, I was set up to develop profitable breeding strategies. “My son, Louie, 6, is keen too. He has Keep The Sheep stickers on his motorbike and push bike, and he tells everyone if we don’t keep the sheep, we won’t have any. “At Kolindale, we are positive about the industry. I think hoggets and breeding ewes will soon be $200-$250, and if not, there won’t be a sheep industry, but I am very optimistic about things coming good soon.” At Katanning, Mr Ledwith was in good company with other stud breeders who shared the same sentiment for the industry. Kojonup-based Angneup studmaster Rod Norrish, whose family exhibited the award-winning junior champion ram that was also judged grand champion March shorn Poll Merino ram, said he was expecting sheep values to continue rising. “Merinos, as a dual-purpose sheep, have changed so much — wool cut and quality is still there — we’ve got better types that are free-growing, and body weights and fertility have increased,” he said. The amazing genetic diversity of WA was evident at the expo, with six different studs represented in the supreme line-up of seven Merino or Poll Merino types, all grand champion title holders. These included the Kolindale ram (grand champion August-shorn Poll Merino ram), the Angenup ram (grand champion March-shorn Poll Merino ram), a Wililoo ram (grand champion August shorn Merino ram), and a Barloo ram (grand champion March-shorn Merino ram). The grand champion ewes included a Wililoo ewe (grand champion March-shorn Poll Merino ewe), a Rangeview ewe (grand champion August-shorn Merino ewe) and a The Grange ewe (grand champion August-shorn Poll Merino ewe). The Rabobank Trophy was won by the King family, of Rangeview stud in Darkan for their group of five Merinos. They also won the pair of one ram and one ewe title, and backed up their pro ram and pro ewe wins from last year. The Elders Expo Fours competition, judged by Kurt Spurgeon, of Kondinin and Wes Lavender, of Williams, resulted in two outright wins, including the Mackin family of Tammin-based Kamballie stud (rams shorn before April 20) and the Richardson family, of Gnowangerup-based Mianelup stud (rams shorn after April 20). The Rintoul family, of Tilba Tilba stud won the trophy for the most points. In the Patmore Feeds Ag Schools Challenge, the WA College of Agriculture — Denmark student team of four took the victory against teams from WA College of Agriculture — Narrogin, Harvey, and Cunderdin. Further reports in next week’s Countryman. 2024 RABOBANK WA SHEEP EXPO CHAMPIONS Supreme exhibit: Kolindale. Grand Champion August-shorn Poll Merino ram: Kolindale, Reserve: Eastville Park. Grand Champion March-shorn Poll Merino ram: Angenup, Reserve: Coromandel. Grand Champion August-shorn Merino ram: Wililoo, Reserve: Rangeview. Grand Champion March-shorn Merino ram: Barloo: Reserve: Kolindale. Grand Champion August-shorn Poll Merino ewe: The Grange, Reserve: Quailerup West. Grand Champion March-shorn Poll Merino ewe: Wililoo, Reserve: Belmont Park. Grand Champion August-shorn Merino ewe: Rangeview, Reserve: Tilba Tilba. Grand Champion Pair of Rams: Auburn Valley, Reserve: Angenup. Pro Ram: Rangeview. Pro Ewe: Rangeview. Ram and ewe pair: Rangeview. Junior Champion ram: Angenup. CHAMPIONS Regulation August Shorn Rams Champion Superfine Merino ram: Tilba Tilba, Reserve: Eungai. Champion Fine Wool Merino ram: Rangeview, Reserve: Tilba Tilba. Champion Fine-Medium Wool Merino ram: Auburn Valley, Reserve: Eungai. Champion Medium Wool Merino ram: Kolindale, Reserve: Eungai. Champion Superfine Poll Merino ram: Tilba Tilba, Reserve: Rangeview. Champion Fine Wool Poll Merino ram: Seymour Park, Reserve: Rangeview. Champion Fine-Medium Poll Merino ram: Eastville Park, Reserve: Coromandel. Champion Medium Wool Poll Merino ram: Lewisdale, Reserve: Eastville Park. Champion Strong Wool Poll Merino ram: Kolindale, Reserve: Auburn Valley. Regulation March Shorn Rams Champion Superfine Merino ram: Tilba Tilba, Reserve: Tilba Tilba. Champion Fine Wool Merino ram: Tilba Tilba, Reserve: Tilba Tilba. Champion Fine-Medium Wool Merino ram: Wililoo, Reserve: Woodyarrup. Champion Medium Wool Merino ram: Barloo, Reserve: Kolndale. Champion Strong Wool Merino ram: Barloo, Reserve: Wililoo. Champion Superfine Poll Merino ram: Tilba Tilba, Reserve: Tilba Tilba. Champion Fine Wool Poll Merino ram: Angenup, Reserve: Seymour Park. Champion Fine-Medium Wool Poll Merino ram: Angenup, Reserve: Woolkabin. Champion Strong Wool Poll Merino ram: Lewisdale, Reserve: Kamballie. Regulation August-shorn Ewes Champion Superfine Merino ewe: Rangeview, Reserve: Tilba Tilba. Champion Fine Wool Merino ewe: Rangeview, Reserve: Tilba Tilba. Champion Fine-Medium Wool Merino ewe: Rangeview, Reserve: Auburn Valley. Champion Medium Wool Merino ewe: Auburn Valley, Reserve: Eastville Park Champion Strong Wool Merino ewe: Rockdale Valley, Reserve: Auburn Valley. Champion Superfine Poll Merino ewe: The Grange, Reserve: Tilba Tilba. Champion Fine Wool Poll Merino ewe: Tilba Tilba, Reserve: Coromandel. Champion Fine-Medium Poll Merino ewe: Wililoo, Reserve: Seymour Park Champion Medium Wool Poll Merino ewe: Quailerup West, Reserve: Wililoo. Champion Strong Wool Poll Meriino ewe: Wililoo, Reserve: Rockdale Valley. Regulation March-shorn Ewes Champion Poll Merino ewe — Superfine-Fine or Fine-Medium any age: Wililoo, Reserve: Belmont Park. Champion Poll Merino ewe — Medium-Strong Wool any age: Belmont Park, Reserve: Belmont Park.