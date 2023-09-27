Rainbows Rest SheepMaster stud’s management team is set to offer an outstanding lineup of rams and ewes at their annual auction on October 5 at the Carnamah Ram Shed (Niven Park) at 1pm. Studmaster Geoff Crabb said the selections of 70 rams, including five stud sires, 15 specially selected rams and 50 commercial flock rams plus 50 red tag ewes (1,5 years-of-age) offered in pens of 10. A feature of the Rainbows Rest Annual Auction will be the first offering of 20 Monarch 384 sons. Rainbows Rest secured Monarch 384 at the SheepMaster National Sale in 2021 for $90,000. Mr Crabb said Monarch’s progeny were well-grown and showing outstanding clean-skin attributes and would suit any producer looking to become a seedstock supplier or increase their productivity in clean-skin sheep breeding. Rainbows Rest has been breeding SheepMasters for six years and operates as a three-way partnership between Mr Crabb and partners Des Reed and Tristan Reed. The trio set the standard when they secured stud sire Monarch for a national breed record price of $90,000 from parent SheepMaster stud in Albany. “Monarch is an outstanding example of the breed, with its curve bending traits,” Mr Crabb said. Mr Crabb said sheep producers under the pump with busy schedules would be ideal candidates to become SheepMaster commercial producers. “Mixed farmers with full cropping programs that recognise the importance of sheep production would do well running clean skin sheep that are ease of management,” he said. He said SheepMasters did not require mulesing, crutching or shearing and were not suspect to being flyblown. “Since we established the stud, we have purchased rams from the SheepMaster parent stud based near Albany,” Mr Crabb said. “The partners all agreed, these clean skin types are very uncomplicated, easy-care and fast-growing for the purpose of breeding a pure self-replacing flock with the sole goal of quality sheepmeat production.” Shedding sheep specialist Andrew Hodgson said SheepMaster breeders have addressed some of the perceived temperament and confinement issues within the shedding breeds. “The progressive SheepMaster breed does not present these problems for management,” he said. “There are now plenty of large-scale commercial SheepMaster enterprises that are breeding true-to-type.” To find out more, visit facebook.com/rainbowsreststud.