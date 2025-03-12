Australian feedlots are turning off record numbers as China cements itself as the nation’s biggest market for grain-fed beef. New figures from Meat and Livestock Australia and the Australian Feedlot’s quarterly feedlot survey revealed a one-2 per cent boost both cattle feedlot capacity and turn-off last financial quarter. A total 1.45 million head of cattle were on feed between October and December, up on the 1.42 million in the third quarter last year. Grainfed beef exports were also booming, with the 375,195 tonnes exported globally 18 per cent above the prior record set in 2023. WAFarmers livestock president Geoff Pearson said WA demand for feedlotting had started strongly this year. But both feedlotters and farmers were concerned about rising input costs. “The feedlot industry is really hitting its straps but input costs are the biggest killers,” Mr Pearson said. “Under dry conditions, feedlots are full but there is also a surplus of cattle so I think we will continue to break those records.” Mr Pearson and his wife Marissa, along with sons Tex, 23, and Cooper, 21, run 8000 beef breeding cows in a herd of about 20,000. They background and feedlot cattle, running two live export facilities, feedlots, a grain mill and a boxed Wagyu-Angus product. Rising demand from China was partially behind the boom, overtaking Japan to become the biggest buyer of Australia’s grainfed beef. China represented 29 per cent market share after importing 28,624t, with the next biggest markets Japan, Korea, and the US. Meat and Livestock Australia senior market information analyst Erin Lukey said demand for beef exports and feedlotting was strong. She attributed to the lot feeding sector’s growth to an “industry focus” on stable supply and increased demand for long-fed programs. Record export volumes could be attributed to farmers’ investment, enthusiasm and domestic preference for production stability. “Australia’s lot-feeding sector has seen rapid growth in the past decade, with 2024 one of the strongest years yet,” Ms Lukey said. “Australia has been exporting more beef than ever, largely thanks to the elevated turn-off of grassfed product. “However, the influence of feedlots cannot be ignored, with the grainfed sector reaching similar records. Hyden feedlot producer Trevor Hinck, of Kerrigan Valley Beef, said WA feedlots were at capacity, as were the processors. “A lot of pressure is on as lack of water becomes an issue for southern producers,” he said. “That’s keeping prices low across the board.” Australia’s feedlot sector has a built capacity of 1.66 million head, 87.5 per cent of which was utilised last quarter. Ms Lukey said 1.45 million head of cattle were on feed between October and December, marking a new record. “Grainfed export volumes are growing faster than turn-off, signalling a shift towards longer fed programs,” she said. “The sector is well positioned to meet global needs as the demand for Australian grainfed beef rises. “Grainfed production stability guarantees a stable and consistent supply.”