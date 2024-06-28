Senior red meat industry leader Alastair James will be taking the reins at Herefords Australia as the organisation’s new CEO. Mr James, who holds a Bachelor of Applied Science, is the CEO of the Red Meat Advisory Council, a group he has worked with since 2021. He stems from an agronomist and farming background, and has held senior roles in several industry bodies like the Australian Livestock Exporters’ Council, CropLife Australia and the former Federal Department of Agriculture and Water Resources. Mr James said he was excited to take on the role and looked forward to meeting the team and promoting the Hereford breed. “Herefords play a critical role in the supply chain, particularly in the commercial sector with the reduced days to slaughter advantage compared to contemporaries, delivering better body condition scores on less feed, and improved fertility – and doing all of that with an edge in sustainability,” he said. “A focus will be promoting those evidence-based genetic advantages through marketing to increase awareness access and understanding.” Mr James will be based in Canberra for his new role. He said he hopes to leverage his paddock to plate supply chain experience and industry connections to help meet member, industry partner and stake holder needs. “I aim to continue that good work in positioning the evidence base behind HAL’s sustainability credentials and being able to promote that,” he said. “Herefords perform well in a range of production systems with envious days to slaughter performance from less feed making them a more sustainable choice for Australian beef cattle producers.” Herefords Australia chair Marc Greening welcomed the appointment of the “high calibre” executive. “Herefords Australia has a young, vibrant and progressive board that Alastair will complement perfectly,” he said. “Alastair will complement all the hard work achieved by the previous two CEOs to really drive the breed forward with a focus on sustainability and positioning Herefords in a changing modern market. This is our Angus moment of the 1980s.” Mr James said he was a strong believer in educating future decision makers and complimented Hereford Australia Youth as a “rich resource” for the younger generations. “Ensuring a pathway so youth can broaden their horizons with knowledge, leadership skills and become the leaders we need in the future is important.” Mr James will take up his position with Herefords Australia on August 7, after he finishes his role at RMAC.