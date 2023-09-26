WA Premier Roger Cook has been labelled out of touch and “way off track” after claiming the Albanese Government’s plan to ban live sheep exports had no direct impact on plummeting sheep prices, with mutton now trading at its lowest since 2007.

The State’s mutton prices have plummeted 258.5¢/kg during the past 12 months to a dismal 77.93¢/kg at the Katanning Regional Saleyards this week, with mutton now trading at its lowest level since 2007.

The steep fall has led to some farmers resorting to culling their flocks for the first time since the 1990s because the cost of transporting and selling sheep is higher than the price on offer.

Mr Cook was probed on the issue in State Parliament last week, where he said any suggestion low sheep prices were linked to the Albanese Government’s plan to ban live sheep export were “complete and utter nonsense”.

“t is wrong to say that this (price drop) is somehow impacted by a government decision that has not been made and will not be implemented for another four years,” he said.

“The price of sheep. . . is completely decoupled, delinked and unattached from the confidence of farmers.

“That is a ludicrous suggestion.”

Nationals deputy leader Peter Rundle clapped back at Mr Cook’s claims, saying the comments showed the WA Premier was “way off track” in his understanding of the impact of the Albanese Government’s plan to ban the live export trade.

He questioned whether he would “get on the phone to (Agriculture Minister Murray Watt) and explain the dire situation and heed the opposition’s calls to engage in crisis talks”.

“Our sheep-farming sector is grappling with a loss of confidence and a dramatic fall in sheep prices,” he said.

“Young wethers have fallen from $150 a head this time last year to just $5 for similar stock now.”

The WA Government has come under increasing pressure this month to take “immediate action” to avert an unfolding crisis in the WA sheep industry as prices paid to farmers continue to spiral and mutton prices dip to their lowest level since 2007.

While a range of issues have been attributed to the price drop — including a lack of live sheep export boats, limited abattoir processing capacity, and a lack of buyer interest from the eastern states — farmers believe the Labor Government’s plan to ban the live sheep export trade during the next term of government have dramatically reduced confidence in the industry.

The Nationals WA and their Federal counterparts have ramped up calls for WA Agriculture Minister Jackie Jarvis — who is in Thailand on a grain and avocado-focused trade mission this week — to urgently initiate talks with sheep producers, buyers and processors.

The Livestock Collective director Steven Bolt, who farms at Corrigin, said it was “extremely disturbing” the WA Premier “did not understand” the link between the announcement of the live export phase-out and the dire situation of the sheep industry.

In a statement, Ms Jarvis said she appreciated the difficult situation and was “in constant contact with sheep producers”.

“The State Government has made its position on the live export ban clear and we will continue to fight for the best possible outcome for our sheep industry in WA,” she said.

“The Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development has information available to farmers on seasonal conditions, options for managing sheep in a poor season and links to WA’s rural support services.

“In addition, DPIRD has well-established industry networks and that intelligence is used to formulate plans to help producers.”

WA Nationals leader Shane Love and Nationals Senator Bridget McKenzie were at the Perth Royal Show on Saturday, September 23, to urge the State and Federal governments to engage with industry in “genuine crisis talks”.

“With the price of sheep in some areas falling below the cost of transportation for sale, the maintenance of stock is becoming unsustainable under Labor’s (live export) ban,” Mr Love said.

WA 12-MONTH PRICE FALLS

(According to Meat and Livestock Australia)

Mutton: -258.59¢/kg

Merino Lamb: -183¢/kg

Light Lamb: -175.15¢/kg

Restocker Lamb: -22.04¢/kg

Trade Lamb: -162.57¢/kg