York-based Sasimwa Suffolk and White Suffolk stud has been and still is a lifelong passion for co-principal Glenn Cole. As a boy with three brothers, he ran the majority of his family’s sheep enterprise consisting of about 13,000 head which had a very successful prime lamb enterprise. Later years with his wife, Kay, he ran an unregistered Merino and Suffolk stud which they registered in 1992, using new AI genetics from US. “The advanced performance Suffolk infusion was greatly needed to gain new bloodlines with strong bone and early growth rates for the breed,” Mr Cole said. He was breeding rams for his family’s prime lamb enterprise and for local producers in Bruce Rock, Narembeen and surrounding areas. From 1996 to 1998, Mr Cole decided to breed a meat sheep with the same characteristics as the Suffolk but with white points. “Our White Suffolks were descended from that vision that I realised long ago and they were based on a line originating from our Suffolks,” he said. “In 2010 we moved to York, leaving broadacre cropping behind to concentrate on our two studs with an aim to promote our sheep and participate in shows in Hamilton, Victoria and Adelaide which resulted in many board ribbon wins. “This year we have DNA tested our stud flock with the hope to utilise genetic gains with the help from science.” Sasimwa lambs are Lambplan recorded, weighed, tagged and tailed at birth, then weighed again at weaning and postweaning before a final weighing including being scanned for muscle depth at the appropriate time. Mr Cole shears the Sasimwa sheep as another tool for assessing the flocks. Quairading producer Stuart Harlow has been purchasing and using Sasimwa Rams for more than 10 years and has always been happy with the fast-growing and high-yielding quality prime lambs they produce. Bruce Rock producer Mark McCarthy said Sasimwa lambs were hard to beat — “a pinch of fat but mostly meat, so when you want some yummy lamb, drive out to Sasimwa they have the rams”. Di Latham, of Narembeen, said she had been purchasing rams from Sasimwa for about 15 years with the quality and performance of progeny always solid. “Sasimwa genetics has fast growth and exceptional carcases producing solid weights for early prime lambs sales — this year lambs were 45kg to 67kg first draft and are off and away saving time money and work,” she said. Inspection of all Sasimwa Suffolk and White Suffolk ewes, rams and hogget ewes for sale are welcome. Sasimwa will offer 25 White Suffolk rams and 10 Suffolk rams at the Quairading Stud Sheepbreeders’ Annual Ram Sale on September 7.