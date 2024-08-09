Kojonup-based Merinotech WA was formed in 1989 with a group of seven Merino farmers from the Great Southern region in Western Australia wanting to make the most of the science of the fledgling field of quantitative genetics in Merino sheep breeding. Together they designed a structure that still exists; a central nucleus with intensive measurement and recording, and ram breeding centres that multiply the genes and distribute rams to members. To form the nucleus, the group selected ewes from their flocks and then the nucleus was largely closed with only a few genetic additions in the ensuing 33 years. The data collection plan set at that point has been stringently followed since. Every lamb born has been caught at birth, weighed, tagged and scored for a few traits, marking the start of a journey for that lamb that saw it measured or assessed for 80 individual things before a decision was made as to its fate. In 2001, the group sat down again with a group of relevant experts and designed the Merinotech index. The index was reviewed earlier this year and now includes 24 traits with assigned Australian Sheep Breeding Values. Merinotech WA board chairman Bill Webb said emphasis had been placed on non-mulesing traits, with the Merinotech nucleus ceasing mulesing in 2023, along with the component traits of weaning rate, particularly ewe rearing ability. “We’ve been careful about keeping an eye on the consequences of selection and some of the negative correlations between traits that we are chasing,” he said. “The group has ensured that selection takes place under relatively high stocking rates to mimic the commercial scenario the genetics will ultimately be farmed under.” Mr Webb said they have also ensured that every sheep in the flock gets assessed for every trait, even the obvious culls, to make sure the most accurate information possible is produced. “Merinotech WA produces easy-care, dual-purpose Merino sheep with excellent reproduction, carcase traits and sound, white wool to maximise profitability for our clients,” he said. “Many of the 2024 Merinotech sires are trait leaders for eye muscle depth, worm egg count, dag, breech cover, weaning rate, staple strength and coefficient of variation of fibre diameter.”