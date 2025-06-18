Sheep and lamb prices continue to bolt, with records tumbling at saleyards across the nation — just not in WA, where farmers are laser-focused on the cost of production. Heavy and trade lambs pushed to a record $11/kg last week, with the national trade lamb indicator peaking at a record 1049.33c/kg carcass weight on Friday, June 13. Bidding wars erupted between a major feedlot buyer and several Eastern States buyers at the Muchea Livestock Centre on Tuesday, June 17, with a smaller lamb and sheep yarding pushing prices $15-20 higher on the week prior. The biggest gains were the store lamb category, which rose up to $25 per head, while heavy lambs recorded gains of up to $15 per head. But WA’s prices pale in comparison to those achieved in the Eastern States, where heavy lamb prices surged to a record $431 per head at Griffith in NSW, smashing the $424 record set at Wagga Wagga just days earlier. Mecardo analyst Angus Brown said it would be a best-case scenario for WA prices to hit parity with the Eastern States, with forward pricing contracts rising out to August. “It looks like at least some processors are expecting lamb supply to remain tight right through to winter,” he said. “There is a limit to how much of a discount WA lambs can move to ... and it’s the cost of the freight to the east coast.” Prices have surged across the board, with the national heavy, trade and light lamb indicators all at record highs and more than $3/kg ahead compared to this time last year. Moora sheep producer Kristin Lefroy, who runs 4000 Merino breeders, said a lack of supply was driving higher values. But he said he was not feeling “overly positive”, with farmers facing huge increases in the cost of production and what he said was a lack of support from both the WA and Federal governments. He said sheep farmers were facing several challenges, but profitability was the main one. “If the industry cannot find consumer support willing to pay for quality meat and wool, most farmers who have the cost of production on their minds will not be profitable, leading further to a shrinking sheep flock,” Mr Lefroy said. While the price surge has widely been attributed to a case of supply and demand, WA lamb and mutton continues to trade at its typical discount to east coast values. And while tightening supply is expected to cause WA’s price discount to shrink, industry experts say prices north of 100c/kg are not going to last. Mr Brown said it was a question of when, not if, prices would fall. “Lamb prices north of 1000¢ aren’t going to last,” he said. “There will be a rush to get new season lambs to weight to take advantage of high values, and a rush to sell when the market starts to ease. When this happens is the hard part. “The tough season (in the Eastern States) and the drive to keep females has us leaning towards a later decline, with prices remaining strong through July and August.” Demand for Australian lamb remains strong, with a record amount exported last month on the back of demand from the US and China, and smaller nations including Papua New Guinea.