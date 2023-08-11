Sheep Genetics has recently released its updated Merinoselect indexes, tuned up with new research and ready to roll out a best-practice evaluation ranking system that aims to streamline producers’ selection decisions. These indexes were created by putting a weighting on industry important traits and combining them into a single value. They aim to select animals that ensures a balanced genetic progress across different areas of production towards a more profitable sheep production enterprise. Sheep Genetics development officer Chloe Bunter said the new indexes were the final piece in the 2023 Analysis Enhancements for Sheep Genetics. “This year’s enhancements, released in June and developed by the Animal Genetics Breeding Unit, reflect the change in data structure and the increase in pedigree recording by recalculating the genetic parameters and adjustments for a better prediction of an animal’s genetic merit,” she said. Ms Bunter said a ram or ewe with a higher index value would produce more profitable progeny in a production system, with five new systems represented. The new indexes are titled maternal lamb, sustainable Merino and its variant sustainable Merino high rainfall, wool production and fine wool. “Developed with industry consultation, these new indexes were created with the current and future needs for the Australian sheep industry,” Ms Bunter said. “They tie in with other developments of the index software — SheepObject that will be rolled out into the LAMBPLAN indexes in coming years to ensure that current and up-to-date information and direction are used across industry.” Key features of the new indexes include an economic modelling updated to five-year price averages from 2018 to 2023 — derived from industry market information. The prices include fleece values and premiums, labour, husbandry and marketing costs as well as lamb prices. Also a key feature was component traits of reproduction including conception, litter size and ewe rearing ability that are individually included into the new indexes allowing a more tailored response and greater overall genetic gain on reproduction. The economic modelling was included to account for the impact of reproduction on lifetime wool production. Feed requirement changes were included to account for differences in weight gain, physiological status and wool growth of individual animals across a calendar year. The new indexes reward the ewes that return to joining condition while utilising less feed to do so and the producer’s ability to accommodate a range of management strategies, such as culling dry ewes Sheep Genetics will set up software to include future research and development work including feed efficiency and methane in future indexes. The five new indexes cover flock structure, feed costs, culling, fleece weights, average micron, standard weights, conception, litter size and ewe rearing ability values and the ratio of income between wool and meat. For example, a maternal lamb has a ratio of 35:65 wool to meat (lamb production focus) while fine wool was in reverse with a 65:35 wool to meat (wool production focus). Traits within the indexes include key profit drivers of fleece weight, fibre diameter and staple strength. Other index traits are growth and carcase composition, adult ewe weight to avoid additional feed costs, adult ewe condition, component traits of reproduction and traits associated with disease and production costs such as breech wrinkle, worm egg count and dag. Also included are health and welfare traits, as well as the relative contribution of production traits that differs between indexes. Ms Bunter said when producers are purchasing or selecting rams and ewes it would be important that the genetics they were bringing back on farm would improve their flock’s direction. “Utilising an index that best suits your breeding objective to shortlist and identify potential sires and dams to purchase allows a better balanced, streamlined selection decision process,” she said. “Selection advantage has been calculated for the new Merinoselect indexes and can be used to show the type of gain each index can provide for traits of interest. “Overall, for the new indexes, we saw greater selection advantage for traits of importance when compared to the previously used indexes.” The new indexes combine the traditional production output traits and the new traits of condition score and welfare traits into the modern Australian breeding objective. They will run alongside the old FP+, MP+ and DP+ indexes during this ram selling season as part of a consultation process and will be further refined during the next 12 months before replacing the older indexes in May next year. “The new Merino indexes are part of ongoing work to ensure that the Sheep Genetics analysis is up to date and delivering world class genetic evaluations,” Ms Bunter said. To find out more, visit Sheep Genetics website at sheepgenetics.org.au.