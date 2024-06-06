WA sheep producers are being urged to keep an eye out for signs of nutritional diseases that commonly occur with lambing at the break of the season. Pregnancy toxaemia and hypocalcaemia are conditions lambing ewes are particularly vulnerable to at this time of year. The Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development is urging producers to be vigilant as increasing cold and wet conditions set in. Already, DPIRD has received many reports of the diseases from across the Wheatbelt and Great Southern. To avoid losses, producers are encouraged to maintain adequate nutrition for their stock and minimise stress by avoiding activities such as mustering or spending time off feed where possible. DPIRD field veterinary officer Rod Thompson said it was important for producers to take action to treat affected sheep promptly to reduce deaths, which can occur within days of symptoms first appearing. “Pregnancy toxaemia, also known as twin lamb disease, occurs when low glucose levels damage the brain, resulting in dehydration and kidney failure,” he said. “Watch for ewes that have separated from the mob, become drowsy or comatose, are not eating, have tremors, blindness or are lying on their side. “Hypocalcaemia, or milk fever, is a calcium deficiency that prevents muscles from contracting, including muscles in the heart, gut, and legs of those involved the lambing process. “Symptoms can set in rapidly, such as a stiff unco-ordinated gait, muscle trembling, weakness and sheep sitting on their brisket and unable to get up.” Producers should contact a private or DPIRD veterinarian immediately if they see signs of the diseases for correct diagnosis and treatment advice. An investigation by a private veterinarian may be eligible for a subsidy under DPIRD’s Significant Disease Investigation Program. Dr Thompson said both diseases could be prevented by maintaining good nutrition and reducing stress factors, such as mustering and yarding off feed overnight. “Feed is still short in many areas and many producers have been confinement-feeding pregnant ewes. However, lambing in confinement is not recommended and ewes should be back in the paddock two to three weeks before lambing,” he said. Supplementary feeding pregnant ewes will need to continue in the paddock until at least 800kg of dry matter per hectare of feed on offer (FOO) is available, while lactating ewes will need 1500-2000 DM/ha. DPIRD recommends deferring grazing for about five weeks after plant emergence or until there is at least 500-800kg DM/ha FOO to help pastures establish and reach adequate FOO levels, while also improving ongoing pasture growth. Deferred grazing can include feeding ewes in sacrificial paddocks with low erosion risk or grazing early germinated crops, plus the use of perennials or fodder shrubs. Visit the Season 2024 webpages at agric.wa.gov.au for more information and livestock management advice.