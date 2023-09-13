Transporting an entire sheep stud across the Nullarbor is no easy feat by anyone’s measure — but that’s exactly what Brendon and Jami’lee Simpson have done. Brigadoon is now home to WA’s only registered Hampshire Down stud after the couple purchased the Chloelka enterprise — complete with six rams, 13 ram lambs, 38 ewes and 12 ewe lambs — from the Button family in South Australia. Rebranded as The Valley Hampshire Down Stud, the new business has gone from strength to strength since it was officially launched earlier this year. Mr Simpson, who hails from Quairading, is now on a mission to re-establish the highly-sought after heritage breed in WA. “Our breeding objectives are to refine, improve and work hard on the genetic aspects — supplying top quality meat eating sheep to WA is no doubt a priority,” the 38-year-old said. “We want to be able to provide quality sires to the WA sheep industry, with the main area of focus being fantastic eating capabilities. “We hope to capitalise on the scientific findings and the potential marbling facets that come with the Hampshire Down.” Prized for its top end meat with high intramuscular fat qualities, the British breed produces fast-growing and maturing prime lambs. “There have been scientific findings that show they have great intramuscular fat capabilities,” Mr Simpson said. “This presents potential marbling facets similar to that of Wagyu beef.” Trucking 69 sheep 2645km from Willaston to Perth was not without its challenges — not least of all, navigating a complex web of regulations. Though he bought the stud close to a year ago, it would be several months before Mr Simpson’s flock was roaming free on WA soil. “The lambs were quite late dropping in South Australia, so we had to wait for them to mature so we could safely relocate; everything had to tick all the correct boxes,” he said. “Once we got everything together, we then combated the heavy floods in the Eastern States, which effected truck availability and logistics. It ended up being quite a process before they actually landed on WA soil. “We then went through all of the quarantine protocols — which comes with significant outlay and time — and kept them completely isolated until they passed all health requirements. “It wasn’t until early 2023 that we finally got them out roaming free.” Mr Simpson started this year’s mating process as soon as possible, allowing new born lambs to come through in May and June. “The first drops are shaping up well: we had close to 100 per cent lambing with a pretty solid 50-50 split between ewes and rams, which gives us a nice little selection of future ewes and a stronger selection of potential sale rams for next year,” he said. Fittingly, The Valley presented its first offering at the Quairading Stud Sheepbreeders’ Annual Ram Sale earlier this month. “The four Hampies cleared, on average, just under $1000, and they were apparently the first Hampies to go under the hammer in WA,” Mr Simpson said. “I didn’t expect to clear all four in Quairading the way the current market it is, it was a pleasing result. It certainly meant a fair bit to have our first ever offering in my original home town. “I’m planning to offer another small amount of purebred rams in mid-October at another WA sale.” When it comes to breeding experience, Mr Simpson can thank his father Rod, who runs Quairading-based Pettison Park South Suffolk and Barby Downs White Suffolk Studs together with Brendon’s brother Shaun. His late mother Barbara also passed on many sheep handling skills. Rod Simpson said he was proud of Brendon’s new enterprise and thanked Quairading cattle and sheep guru Murray Williams for mentoring his son. “We’ve been down a long road over the last 12 months with the Hampshire’s,” Rod said. “It wasn’t an easy exercise to import an entire stud out of South Australia — it comes with a significant outlay — so it’s been great to see.” Mr Simpson is already imparting his own knowledge onto the next generation, with his son Cooper, 8, and daughters Millah, 7, and Madison, 3, always eager to help out. “They love getting out and helping us with the sheep work, in particular when we’re handling the young lambs,” he said. “They’ve grown up attending the Perth Royal Show as well, where we show our South Suffolks, White Suffolks, and this year we’ll have Hampshires in the Heritage Display.” Also involved with the stud is Mr Simpson’s wife, Jami lee, who is a primary school teacher. “We’ve been married for nearly 10 years, so Jami has certainly seen how our breeding programs work with the other breeds,” he said. “She’s not afraid to lend a hand when we need it and likes being involved. She also enjoys the lambing season. It’s very much a family affair during the middle months of the year,” he said. While Australia’s sheep industry may be grappling with numerous challenges, Mr Simpson is optimistic about the future. “If there was a crystal ball for the sheep industry, I think most sheep producers would be well and truly gazing into it at the present,” he said. “It’s very apparent there’s some challenges ahead, but I’d prefer to be glass half-full than glass half-empty. “When you’re in a low point, you have to make sure you are really on point with what you do during it. It’s the best way. It helps you be ripe and ready for when you come out the other side. Prior preparation is everything.”