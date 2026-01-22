Katanning-based Carenda Angus stud co-principal Matt Kitchen and his team will offer 30 quality Angus bulls in their eighth annual on-property sale at Katanning. This year the sale date has moved forward a week to Friday, February 13 at a new start time of 11:00am. The “successful” Helmsman sale format will again be conducted by Elders in an easy and relaxed manner, which has proven beneficial for all. Mr Kitchen said past sales had often been reliable for clients to secure the right bull for them. “We continue to follow our breeding goals of producing moderate and docile females made for longevity, while not losing out on performance,” he said. “The sale line-up will be represented by a good mix of AI and home-bred sires. “Some of the standout sires represented include Sitz Resilient, S Right Time, Ellingson Three Rivers, and Carenda Roper R51.” Mr Kitchen said the sire group have stamped their sons with outstanding shape and EBVs, with first-drop sons on offer by Resilient and Right Time sires. “Resilient had been selected not only for his own attributes of good birth and high growth EBVs but his sire Sitz Stellar had been widely used and was well proven as a lower birthweight option with tremendous phenotype,” he said. Mr Kitchen said S Right Time 7861 was a more moderate type, still with tremendous power and muscle, and an average birthweight option that holds shape and growth. “We have first-drop sons that will be sure to catch the eye,” he said. “This sale will be Carenda Roper’s third crop of bulls to come through — I would have to say they are some of the best and they just continue to impress. “This home-bred sire is a son of Musgrave Stunner and has been used in our herd to help moderate while adding thickness and longevity — his mother was productive at 12 years of age.” Mr Kitchen said their evenness throughout the catalogue was a steadfast testament of Crenda’s breeding program. Inspections are welcome any time or on sale day from 10:00am, with the sale starting at 11:00am and a light lunch to follow. All bulls have been vaccinated with 7in1, Pestigard, and Ultra Vac. CARENDA ANGUS BULL SALE Date: February 13 at Katanning Offering: 30 bulls Contact: 0427 976 960