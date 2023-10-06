A Gairdner bred Poll Merino ram sold to a top of $4000 at the Campbell family’s 39th Annual Coromandel On-property Sale when regular long-time buyers paid fair prices for their requirements. Overall, the sale conducted by Elders on September 26, offered 71 Poll Merino rams that resulted in 48 sold for an average price of $1233, down $501/head from last year when 71 rams sold for an average price of $1734. Coromandel stud co-principal Michael Campbell said he was pleased with the quality of rams that were on offer. “In these challenging times, our ram buying clients have had to reassess their short term objectives which affected the sale’s values and clearance,” he said. “No matter the challenges, we will continue to invest in genetics to offer our clients a more profitable option.” Elders auctioneer Nathan King said Coromandel clients at this year’s sale opted to buy good quality rams at fair values to top up their sire battery. “We appreciated those that bought more rams then required as values reflected lower industry confidence,” he said. The $4000 top-priced buyer, Glenn Peacok, of Albany, secured Coromandel 492, a 105kg 18.9 micron ram with a comfort factor of 99.7 that was sired by homebred ram C190202. This ram also had a eye muscle depth of 34mm and a fat measurement of 5.3 and its Merinoselect indexes included a MP+ of 135 and DP+ of 144. Mr Peacock said he selected the long bodied ram for its soft, white and stylish wool to go over his family’s 1500 Poll Merino breeding ewes. “We have bought a farming property in the higher rainfall district of Boyup Brook that is understocked, so we will be looking at increasing numbers as we develop the new property,” he said. The Peacock family also secured another 105kg 19.9 micron ram for $1500. The $2400 second top-price 84kg 17.4 micron ram was secured by Bevan and Denise Waters, who trade as Nalyaring & Co, at Brookton. This ram, sired by C180193 and back to Nerstane Dereck 022, had the sale catalogue’s highest yield of 84.8 per cent combined with a MP+ of 150 and a DP+ also of 150. Mr Waters said he was selecting for white and stylish wool to use over his family’s nucleus flock of 110 ewes to produce commercial rams for their 2000 breeding ewe flock. The Waters family, who run a 60-40 sheep and cropping enterprise, also secured the 16.7 micron ram offered as lot one — Coromandel 484 for $1900 with plans to marginally reduce their flock size until sheep and wool prices return to better values. Volume and long-time repeat buyer Rohan Murdoch, of Boxwood Hill, secured 14 rams to a top of $1500 and average price of $964. Mr Murdoch said he was selecting for white and bright wools that would stand up in a high rainfall environment. “We secured our requirement to run over our 3500 breeding ewe flock. “The challenges in the industry are a concern, but I anticipate a turn around and it’s better to maintain flock size in anticipation,” he said. “We canit complain about the season as it came with big rains for our 60-40 livestock and cropping enterprise on the south coast.” Also securing a volume of flock rams was Ian Higgins, who trades as East Gully Farms, at Rocky Gully. Mr Higgins was successful on six rams to a top of $1800 and average price of $1367 to run with his self-replacing flock of 3000 ewes. COROMANDEL 39TH ANNUAL ON-PROPERTY SALE Offered: 71 Sold: 48 Top price: $4000 Average: $1233