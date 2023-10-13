A Broomehill-bred Merino ram offered at the Dewar family’s 16th Annual Woodyarrup On-property Ram Sale sold for a top price of $8500, as a large following of repeat buyers created a solid result. The sale was conducted by Elders on October 3 and offered 250 Merino and Poll Merino rams that sold for an average price of $2074, down $644/head on last year when 248 rams sold for a stud record average price of $2718. The 95 per cent clearance rate was certainly part of the success of this year’s sale, but also the 62 head Poll Merino line-up resulted in 61 sold to a top of $7000 and an average price of $2436, up $25/head on last year. Woodyarup stud co-principal Craig Dewar said the Poll Merino line-up was one of the best put up, as work continues to offer a quality number of Polls in the stud’s sale team. The 188 Merino ram offering had 177 sold to a top of $8500 and an average price of $1950, down $897/head on last year. The sale topper — usually found in the early pens — surprised many when near the end of the sale, lot 183 — Woodyarrup 045 was offered. Competition from three bidders pushed the sale price past the previous equal $6800 prices paid for Merinos. Elders stud stock agent Nathan King was bidding via phone hook-up to a Queensland bidder, but Warrens Creek stud principal Greg Marsh, of Kojonup, was the successful buyer. Mr Marsh said the young Merino ram was big and square for its age. “He has bold crimpy wool that is bright and white and has fantastic figures,” he said. “We’ve bought most of our stud sires from Woodyarrup and our wool cut has increased and micron has become finer.” Mr Marsh said the ram would go to work in the Warrens Creek stud of 800 ewes to breed his own sale rams. The 110kg sale-topper was a 2022 August drop that measured 19.7 micron and had a very soft fleece with a 99.5 per cent comfort factor. Its Merinoselect MP+ index (199.1) was in the top 1 per cent and the DP+ was in the top 10 per cent, giving this young ram the potential to be a top sire. The two $6800 equal third top-priced rams sold from pens 4 and 29 with the Doyle family, of Wylivere Farms in Corrigin, securing the earlier ram for its stylish white and crimpy wool and early growth to run in their nucleus flock to breed flock rams for their 5000-strong self-replacing commercial flock. This 123kg Merino ram, Woodyarrup 047, measured 18.3 micron and had a comfort factor of 99.8 per cent while also having the catalogue’s second-highest Merinoselect Australian Breeding Value for yearling clean fleece weight (37.53) — top 5 per cent. The 2022 April-drop ram also was in the top 5 per cent for FP+ and SM indexes. The Doyles also secured lot 1, Woodyarrup 007, for $5200 and lot 8, Woodyarrup 635 for $3600, to top up their sire battery. The other $6800 equal valued ram, Woodyarrup 117, was secured by the Wise family, of Wililoo Merino stud in Woodanilling. Wililoo stud co-principal Rick Wise said the “barrelly ram” was square framed with “Good carcase traits” and represented outcross genetics. This 126kg Merino ram measured 18.4 micron and also had top 5 per cent indexes including 197.3 MP+, 174 FP+ and 160.5 SM. The $7000 top-priced Poll Merino ram, Woodyarrup 397, measured 18.5 micron and recorded the highest YCFW in the catalogue (37.67) — top 5 per cent. This 120.5kg Poll Merino ram was sired by Woodyarrup 937 and was secured by six-year buyer Dion Letter, of Tambellup. “The ram had good nourishment in its fleece and we were chasing white crimpy wool,” he said. The Letter family, who secured just the one ram, run an 80-head nucleus to breed flock rams for their 4000 commercial ewes. One of the most influential Poll Merino sires represented in the catalogue was WP200037 with 25 sons offered in the sale, all selling to a top of $6200 and average price of $2816. Mr Dewar said WP037 had been proven has an outstanding sire, with its progeny combining early growth, wool cut and quality on plain long bodies. Volume and repeat buyer was Sean Morgan, who trades as Morgan Brothers in Cranbrook, who secured 15 rams to a top of $4200 and average price of $2667. Mr Morgan said his family’s farm mated 4500 commercial self-replacing ewes with the plan to adjust numbers by culling the older mob. “We will run extra younger ewes that are more productive as a way around some of the challenging issues facing the industry,” he said.