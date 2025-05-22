It might be stating the obvious, but much of WA is hanging out for a break in the weather. Feed conditions remain tight across the state, and the pressure is starting to show. In WA, mutton prices remain unchanged, but processor slots got strong interest when the bids hit $5 and some abattoirs are now two weeks out. Lambs are getting easier to move, with renewed demand from both east and west coast buyers, particularly for store lambs in good condition. Over east, prices continue to show strength. Forwards for crossbred lambs were quoted high as $9.80 for late August delivery across NSW, Victoria and South Australia. Spot prices remain strong too, consistently trading above $8. Heavy lambs continue to draw interest, and mutton is still comfortably clearing at $6.00 or better. The live export cattle market out of Queensland has been quieter this week. Bids for Brahman and Brahman-cross bulls and ox are sitting around $3/kg liveweight, though volumes remain limited. Weekly Market Update STORE LAMB CONTRACTS AVAILABLE · Minimum price contracts for June – August delivery for store lambs · Trade lamb forward contracts for July remain available CURRENT WA FEEDER LAMB BIDS ON AGORA: · XB Store Lambs (min 40kg): $3.30 · Merino Lambs (min 40kg): $3.20 · Shedder Lambs (min 40kg): $3.10 · For more details on these orders and other buyers in the market, call Rob Kelly. SCAN THE QR CODE WITH YOUR PHONE TO GET THE LATEST SALEYARD REPORTS LET THE BUYERS COME TO YOU! If you’re have sheep, lambs or cattle to sell – you can advertise them to dozens of buyers for free at www.agoralivestock.com.au/marketplace For updates or inquiries, contact Rob Kelly at 0483 929 988. If you want to see prices from feedlots, live exporters, processors and restockers – download the Agora Livestock app and jump on a free trial to see what’s available. For more info call us on 1300 812 345 or visit agoralivestock.com.au/marketplace