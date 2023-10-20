A 15.5 micron Poll Merino ram sold to a top-price of $5100 at the King family’s 45th Annual Ram Sale at Darkan that brought buying support from many fine wool producers. The sale was conducted by Elders on October 13 and the catalogue of 100 rams resulted in 67 sold for an average price of $1393/head, down $310/head on last year when 96 rams sold for an average price of $1703. The offering of 21 Merino rams resulted in 13 sold to a top of $1500 and average price of $1007 and the catalogue of 79 Poll Merinos had 54 sold to a top of $5100 and average price of $1485 — a total of seven rams that were passed-in on the fall of the hammer, sold immediately after. The sale topper was secured by repeat buyer Daniel Zadow, of Kojonup, who said Rangeview 1233, a 15.6 micron Poll Merino ram that goes back to a Claypans’ sire, had white and stylish deep crimping wool. “We will use him in our nucleus of 200 ewes to breed flock rams for our 4500 self-replacing commercial flock,” he said. “Although we rely on both the live export sheep trade and local processors, we are not considering reducing numbers as we have too much land that is best used for sheep production.” The top-pick in Mr Zadow’s selection of three rams for an average price of $3160, was found in pen 51 with posted measurements of 2.5 SD, 15.6 CV and a 99.6 comfort factor. Rangeview stud co-principal Jeremy King said there were two keen ram buyers on the sale topper with its soft white wool that had loads of high crimping wool on a plain body. “The ram is by a homebred Rangeview sire going back to Claypans 111,” he said. The $2900 second top-priced Poll Merino ram sold to the Smith family, who trade as BR & BJ Smith of Wannamal. Nick Smith said he been buying fine wool rams from Rangeview for 18 years and has been selecting for bright and white wools with the challenge to increase wool cut. “Our top pick had good body size for its micron (18.1) and this ram has a good clean muzzle,” he said. “We also have been very successful with the sire of this ram (Rockbank).” The Smith family, who run a 1500 self-replacing breeding ewe flock secured a total of 13 rams for an average price of $1361. Also chasing a volume of fine-wool Rangeview rams was Kieran Power, who trades as KD Power of Busselton, securing a total of 17 lots to a top of $2600 for an 18.8 micron Poll Merino ram and a total average price of $1400. Mr Power said his selections were based on good frames that carry nice bright wool. “We run a 20-80 cropping and sheep enterprise with plans to increase our 4000 plus self-replacing Merino breeding ewe numbers,” he said. Back to the sale to secure the $1500 top-priced Merino ram from pen one, Rangeview 2, was Doug Corker who was bidding on behalf of his son Jamann, who runs the Silverdale stud at Mayanup. Doug said the yellow tag ram had good size with a “sound full-body” and carried a uniformed wool style throughout that was very white. “The ram is very similar to the Rangeview Merino ram we bought last year and matches our stud’s fleece style,” he said. “We don’t only buy sires with great commercial potential, but also those that are of show quality.” Doug’s Merino top pick, sired by Glendonald 868, was awarded grand champion August-shorn Merino ram at Katanning’s Rabobank WA Sheep Expo in August. Elders auctioneer Nathan King said the 100-ram line-up offered plenty of selection for fine wool buyers. “There was lots of comments about the quality of the rams and the top-end rams sold for good values,” he said. Rangeview stud co-principal John King said since the stud changed to a later May-June lambing, there had been an increase in weaning to an average 107 per cent. “About 60 per cent of our ewes are dropping multiplies, a great sign we are lifting production for our clients,” he said.