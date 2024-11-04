The WA Meat Marketing Co-operative supplies 7481 tonnes of product to North America exclusively through The Lamb Company, in a combined 22-year partnership. This North American market remains WAMMCO’s second highest in volume, behind China and the highest market in dollar value. As a co-operative business, The Lamb Company takes a comprehensive approach to unlocking consumer interest in lamb to achieve higher household penetration and menu presence with a focus on value. Marketing, sales production, and logistics are carried out across the US and Canada. Using high quality WAMMCO product input and TLC’s state-of-the-art value adding processing, intends to create increased volume into case ready and chef ready products. Distribution, sales, and marketing are out of three processing facilities in New Jersey, California and Canada with four distribution centres and five sales and customer support offices. Annual sales make up 56,000 metric tonnes with $1 billion turnover. The co-operative’s marketing research has discovered that consumers’ top attribute choices include: all-natural product, grass-fed, raised without antibiotics, excellent protein source and humanely raised. As the largest lamb supplier in North America, TLC looks for opportunities to convert favourable customer perceptions into sales but has been challenged with only 0.55kg consumption of lamb in the US and 1.20kg in Canada, versus 12kg in Australia. The Lamb Company chairman Trevor Burt said there was value in scale and collaboration in the market through a collaborative partnership. “North America is a massive opportunity, why don’t we go together,” he said. “We understand the exclusivity of our partnership agreement, it is powerful for us and one of our greatest strengths, we are joined at the hip and respect the responsibility. “We can take as much product as you can give us, the future of WAMMCO in the North American market is fantastic.” The Lamb Company chief executive Shane O’Hara said it all starts with quality and ends with loyal customers. “It’s not about price anymore, it’s about the eating experience,” he said. “There are 82 million households in North America earning disposable income above $US75,000, all looking for that premium protein. “What is surprising is that 54 per cent of consumers in North America have never tried lamb, there is a lot of opportunities there.” Mr O’Hara said it was TLC’s job to get lamb back on the menu — “COVID was tough for lamb”. “We are broadening the diversity of lamb usage with shoulder and leg products — lamb burgers and kebabs for the lower income sector,” he said.