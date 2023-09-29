A pair of Cranmore Poll Merino rams made the equal top price of $4800 each at the Lefroy family’s 73rd Annual Cranmore Sale at Walebing, where values were held back by poor seasonal conditions. Overall, the sale conducted by Nutrien Livestock on September 20, offered 175 rams that resulted in 145 sold for an average price of $1607, down $331/head on last year when 214 sold for an average price of $1938. There were 83 Poll Merino rams offered that resulted in 68 sold for an average price of $1890, while an offering of 92 Merino rams resulted in 77 sold to a top of $3200 and average price of $1357. Nutrien Livestock auctioneer Grant Lupton said the sale was dramatically effected by the very dry conditions that have prevailed this season in and around the nearby farming areas. “There was great support from regular buyers that paid good values on the top line, but bidding competition fell off later in the sale as was expected,” he said. “We were pleased with the overall outcome and the successful bidders found good values on the exceptional quality of rams that Cranmore is known for.” Mr Lupton said the Merino industry had been very progressive during his years as a stock agent. “I’ve seen lambing increase from 70 to 100 per cent and lambs marketed heavier at 24kg dressed while wool micron has become finer without the loss of wool cut,” he said. “I urge Merino producers to continue being productive by maintaining flock numbers to ride out the challenges the industry is going through.” This message was well received by many attending the Cranmore sale and no more than the top-price buyer Brendan Van Beek, of Koolena Farm, at Gillingarra. Mr Van Beek secured six Poll Merino rams to a sale top of $4800 and average price $3667 in his selections of top-performing rams. “I was selecting for reasonable clean fleece weight and good balanced figures (Australian Sheep Breeding Values) and no higher than 21 fibre diameter,” he said. With about 20mm of rainfall recently, Mr Van Beek was a bit more confident in his bidding. “We may be about 200 head overstocked, but our intentions are to maintain the self-replacing Merino flock to 1200 matings,” he said. “Our lambing per cent has increased with management and were 130 per cent last year, but it fell back to 100 this year.” Mr Van Beek secured two top-line Poll Merino rams at $4800 each including lot six, Cranmore 220817, sired by Anderson Rams 200504. This equal sale-topper measured 18.4 fibre diameter, and its ASBVs included a 21.57 YCFW, 7.72 YWT, 1.08 YEMD and a 0.62 YFAT, plus it recorded Merinoselect indexes of 164.67 for MP+ and 179.75 for DP+. Also in the line-up was 92 Merino rams with the $3200 sale-topper secured by John Isbister, of Ranfurly Agriculture, at Moora. Mr Isbister said he had to rationalise on what was one of the driest seasons that he could remember on top of very challenging market conditions. “We will be reducing our self-replacing Merino flock in response to the market (low wool and sheep prices) and very dry seasonal conditions, but we’re still positive of a turnaround with wool and sheep prices,” he said. “Our mixed farm — 80 per cent cropping and 20 per cent sheep works well when the season is kind.” Mr Isbister’s buying order fell back this year, securing five rams for an average price of $1840/head. His top-pick was Cranmore Merino 220173 from lot 16 that measured 20.4 fibre diameter. “I was selecting for average micron and above average frame size with a good horn set to run with our 2200 self-replacing ewe flock,” Mr Isbister said. Volume buyers were Wong Wong Pastoral operations managers Connor Tomlinson and Phil Martin, of Watheroo, who secured 14 Merino rams to a top of $2800 and average price of $1914/head. “We were selecting for plain-bodied types with good conformation and carrying bright white wool,” Mr Tomlinson said. The long-running Cranmore stud, led by studmaster Kristin Lefroy involves many generations of the Lefroy family along with great support from long-standing ram buying clients who appreciate the success of one of WA’s pioneering sheep breeding enterprises.