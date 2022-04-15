The Fieldhouse Droughtmaster stud’s bull sale reached a $15,000 top-price when the Mutton family hosted their first on-property sales venue at Jurien Bay on April 6 with a brand new saleyard facility just recently completed.

Ken and Shelly Mutton and their son Ben and his wife Kerryn offered and sold 94 bulls for an average price of $6521, up $414/head on last year when they sold 56 bulls at Narngulu for an average price of $6107.

The Mutton family invited guest vendors Oakvale Brahman stud and De Grey Park Droughtmaster stud to offer bulls at their newly purchased Summer Green farm, with their son Ben looking after the family’s Wickepin farm.

Carnarvon pastoralists Sean D’arcy, of Lyndon station, was the successful bidder on the sale topper, Fieldhouse BC7 00, a 24-month-old 722kg polled son of top sire Glenlands J Voltage.

Mr D’arcy said the bull had good length and muscle and was a total outcross for breeding herd bulls at Cataby for his family’s herd of 4000 breeders at the station.

“We were keen to buy a Voltage son, knowing the outstanding attributes Voltage has had on the Droughtmaster breed,” he said.

The $13,500 second top-priced bull, Fieldhouse BC7 118 sired by Glendlands D Ritual, weighed in at 760kg and was secured by buying account Kimely in Eneabba through Nutrien Livestock Geraldton agent Chad Smith.

Mr Smith said the long-time repeat buyer was chasing a soft bull with depth of body and a quiet temperament to put over Droughtmaster pastoral cows and some local Santa Gertrudis females.

Two Fieldhouse bulls sold for $12,000 each to Meeberrae station in the Murchinson through Nutrien Livestock Geradlton agent Craig Walker.

Mr Walker said the well-bred bulls, both sired by Glenlands J Voltage, would improve the strength of the station’s pure Droughtmaster herd.

West Pilbara-based Kooline Station manager Peter Stammers secured seven Fieldhouse bulls to a top of $10,500 and average price of $8143.

Assisted by Nutrien Livestock pastoral agent Roger Leeds, Mr Stammers was keen to buy at the top-end and a good mix of genetics with five different sires included in the selections.

Also buying off the top line-up was Nutrien Livestock Pilbara agent Shane Flemming who secured six bulls on behalf of Kim ‘Cob’ de Pledge of Yarney station in Onslow.

Mr Flemming said the Mr de Pledge was a repeat buyer who runs a pure Droughtmaster herd and was looking for true-to-type bulls with soft fleshing.

Nutrien Livestock Mid West agent Richard Keach, secured seven Fieldhouse bulls for return buying account Mardathuna station in Carnarvon at an average price of $6643.

From the Brahman catalogue, Northampton-based Howatharra Grazing Company secured the stud record $6000 top-price for an Oakvale Red Brahman bull, Oakvale 3301.

This 31-month-old polled bull was sired by Barlyne Yougawalla 2110.

Howatharra co-principal Kelvin Royce said he would put the bull over some Red Angus cows to produce a Red Brangus bull to put over pastoral cows.

“This will be a serious start of a long-term goal to end up with a pure Brangus herd,” he said.

Another Red Brahman, Oakvale 3294, was secured by Mr Walker on behalf of repeat buying account C Harvey that runs Meeberrae station.

Mr Walker said the Harvey family were looking for a well built bull with stretch and shape plus thickness and a good sheath to go over specialty selected females to produce replacement breeders.

Nutrien Livestock Pilbara agent Leon Goad secured three Oakvale Red Brahman bulls for Mooloo Downs station in the upper Gascoyne.

Oakvale stud principal Reg Teakle said he was pleased to have sold to a new stud record top of $6000 and to a first time buyer.

“My wife, Carol, and I are celebrating 45 years of breeding Brahmans this year, they are lovely cattle to work with,” he said.

The Teakles offered 12 bulls and sold seven for a stud record average price of $4285.

Mr Keach said the Fieldhouse inaugural sale brought buyers from Broome to Esperance dominated by Pilbara pastoralists.

“Buyers were optimistic about the beef industry and were keen to improve the breeding of their herds,” he said.

“Bulls sold above expectations because of recent rains in the north.

“The flow of bulls through the new saleyard was excellent.”