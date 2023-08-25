The Norrish family, of Angenup Merino and Poll Merino stud in Kojonup, have taken out the Rabobank WA Sheep Expo supreme exhibit award with a young well-bred March shorn Merino ram. Touted as one of the largest Merino shows in WA, 31 studs participated with 163 entries judged at the Katanning Leisure Centre on Thursday and Friday, August 17 and 18. The main show judges included Greenland stud principal Greg Alcock, of Bungarby, NSW, Mount Yulong Poll Merino stud principal Daniel Rodgers, of Telangatuk East, Victoria, Collinsville stud manager Tim Dalla, of Halett, South Australia, and Mianelup stud co-principal Elliot Richardson, of Gnowangerup. Mr Alcock said the Angenup medium wool ram that was awarded the supreme sash, had outstanding size and weight for its age with great length of body. The 2022 May-drop ram was believed to be one of the youngest ever to win a supreme title at any of WA’s four main shows and only the second March shorn ram to take out the top award. The previous young March shorn ram that won supreme at Katanning was Coromandel Sir Thomas, a Poll Merino ram exhibited by the Campbell family at Gairdner, that took the crown in 2008. This year’s top ram decision wasn’t taken lightly as it was judged against much older rams and ewes that showed their full potential. “The decision wasn’t unanimous with one judge keen on the 4-tooth Poll Merino ram (exhibited by Westerdale) in the line-up,” Mr Alcock said. Mr Dalla said the Angenup ram was very well-bred and stood very correct. The Norrish family were elated with their prestigious win naming their ram Angenup 100 after holding out for many years since their previous supreme titles at Katanning in 2015 and 2016. Angenup stud co-principal Rod Norrish said after showing older 4-tooth sheep in the past, the younger 2-tooth Merinos were more competitive “at the moment”. “The grandsire of Angenup 100 was Angenup L80 that won the supreme title at Wagin Woolorama in 2016,” he said. “Our young ram has good white medium wool that is free growing with long staple length and richness — perfect for the environment where we farm.” Angenup 100 began its run to the top by winning the champion medium wool sash before taking out the grand champion March shorn ram title against two other Angenup champion Merinos (fine and fine/medium) and the champion Barloo strong wool and champion Tilba Tiba superfine ram. It won the junior champion ram title against the Angenup grand champion March shorn Poll Merino ram that was an entry in the medium wool class. The supreme line-up had the judges deliberate on six grand champions including the Angenup ram that vied against Westerdale’s fine/medium wool Poll Merino ram, Rangeview’s fine wool Merino ram, Belmont Park’s medium/strong wool Poll Merino ewe, Seymour Park’s medium wool Poll Merino ewe and Quailerup West’s medium wool Merino ewe. Overall there was a good spread of wins with the judges picking most of their favourites from the medium wool entries. In the superfine and fine wool classes, the Rintoul family, of Tilba Tilba stud had the wins on the board taking home the most points trophy. The highly prestigious Rabobank Group of Five Trophy competition with eight entries was won by Lewisdale stud. Lewisdale stud principal Ray Lewis graciously thanked the judges, organisers and competitors for their efforts in running another successful show. The King family, of Rangeview stud, who previously had supreme success at Woolorama and the Williams Expo, put in a mighty finish to their show season winning the Elanco Pro Ram and Pro Ewe awards. Rangeview scored the highest points in fleece values and sheep’s body weight for both their ram and ewe entries. The Elders Expo Four competition with 16 entries was judged by Williams’ farmers Shaun Councel and Wes Lavender and resulted in two class wins each awarded to Auburn Valley and Lewisdale. In the pairs competition, two March shorn Poll Merino rams exhibited by Angenup took out the grand champion pair of rams award and the Blight family of Seymour Park stud won the one ram and one ewe pair title. The Ag School Challenge brought four teams of students to Katanning for a Merino judging competition that resulted in the win awarded to the WA College of Agriculture — Denmark. Great Southern Merino Breeders’ Association president Gavin Norrish said the expo was very positive and brought a reasonable crowd and the ram sale had a near complete clearance with a respectable average price. GRAND CHAMPIONS Supreme: Angenup Grand champion March shorn Merino ram: Angenup Reserve grand champion March shorn Merino ram: Angenup Grand champion March shorn Poll Merino ram: Angenup Reserve grand champion March shorn Poll Merino ram: Wililoo Grand champion March shorn Poll Merino ewe: Belmont Park Reserve grand champion Poll Merino ewe: Wililoo Grand champion August shorn Merino ram: Rangeview Reserve grand champion August shorn Merino ram: Rockdale Valley Grand champion August shorn Poll Merino ram: Westerdale Reserve grand champion August shorn Poll Merino ram: Kolindale Grand champion August shorn Merino ewe: Quailerup West Reserve grand champion August shorn Merino ewe: Tilba Tilba Grand champion August Shorn Poll Merino ewe: Seymour Park Reserve grand champion August shorn Poll Merino ewe: Seymour Park Junior champion Ram: Angenup Rabobank Trophy: Lewisdale Champion Pro Ram: Rangeview Champion Pro Ewe: Rangeview Elders Expo Four champions (shorn before April 20): Auburn Valley, (shorn after April 20): Lewisdale Most points trophy: Tilba Tilba Champion pair (one ram and one ewe): Seymour Park Grand champion pair (two rams): Angenup AUGUST SHORN CHAMPIONS Champion superfine wool Merino ram: Tilba Tibla, Reserve: Tilba Tilba Champion fine wool Merino ram: Rangeview, Reserve: Tilba Tilba Champion fine/medium wool Merino ram: Overton Champion medium wool Merino ram: Rockdale Valley, Reserve: Auburn Valley Champion strong wool Merino ram: Kolindale Champion superfine wool Poll Merino ram: Rangeview Champion fine wool Poll Merino ram: Seymour Park, Reserve: Overton Champion fine/medium Poll Merino ram: Westerdale, Reserve: Eastville Park Champion medium wool Poll Merino ram: Darijon: Reserve: Overton Champion strong wool Poll Merino ram: Kolindale, Reserve: Auburn Valley Champion superfine wool Merino ewe: Tilba Tilba, Reserve: Tilba Tilba Champion fine wool Merino ewe: Tilba Tilba, Reserve: Rangeview Champion fine/medium Merino ewe: Tilba Tilba, Reserve: Tilba Tilba Champion medium wool Merino ewe: Quailerup West Champion strong wool Merino ewe: Dongiemon Champion fine/medium Poll Merino ewe: Seymour Park, Reserve: Belmont Park Champion medium wool Poll Merino ewe: Seymour Park, Reserve: Wililoo Champion strong wool Poll Merino ewe: Seymour Park, Reserve: Eastville Park MARCH SHORN CHAMPIONS Champion superfine wool Merino ram: Tilba Tilba, Reserve: Tilba Tilba Champion fine wool Merino ram: Angenup, Reserve: Tilba Tilba Champion fine/medium wool Merino ram: Angenup, Reserve: Angenup Champion medium wool Merino ram: Angenup, Reserve: Barloo Champion strong wool Merino ram: Barloo, Reserve: Eastville Park Champion fine wool Poll Merino ram: Wililoo, Reserve: Warralea Champion fine/medium wool Poll Merino ram: Barloo, Reserve: Angenup Champion medium wool Poll Merino ram: Angenup, Reserve: Wililoo Champion strong wool Poll Merino ram: Kamballie, Reserve: Rangeview Champion Poll Merino ewe superfine/fine/fine-medium wool any age: Wililoo, Reserve: Coromandel Champion Poll Merino ewe medium/strong wool any age: Belmont Park, Reserve: Coromandel