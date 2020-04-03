Sheep and lamb prices were relatively stable in WA last week with only a few changes to prices.

At the end of the week, V&V Walsh were at $8.20 for crossbred lambs and WA Meat Marketing Co-operative were bidding $7.50 for Merino lambs.

Beaufort River Meats are at $6 for hogget and mutton.

On the east coast, prices have stabilised in the yards but direct to processor prices remain under pressure.

In NSW, Thomas Foods International’s prices declined several times down to $7.80 for crossbred lambs at the start of this week.

Prices remain about $8 in Victoria, while in South Australia they are about $7.50.

Given these numbers were all at a premium to WA only a few weeks ago, it is a sharp turnaround in the market.

Mutton prices remain strong on the east coast around $6.50/kg.

Goat prices appeared to be under pressure last week but made a recovery early this week.

Most buyers had reduced their prices to below $10, but Thomas Foods bucked the trend and increased its price by 40¢ to $10.40/kg over-the-hook in South Australia.

In WA, Beaufort River Meats are bidding a solid $9.60/kg.

Cattle markets have continued the general trend of weakness with Teys International in particular continuing to lower its prices.

Bindaree Beef also lowered prices in NSW. Vic Valley Meats kept its prices unchanged in Victoria.

On the back of this, east coast public bids are floating about $5.90/kg over-the-hook for grass-fed steers and $6.10/kg for grain-fed steers. Cow prices remain strong at $5.40/kg.

Rob Kelly is the founder and managing director at LIVEstock Pricing, a free service with the latest sheep, cattle and goat price grids in one easy-to-use app.