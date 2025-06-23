The Stud Merino Breeders Association of WA’s 16-member committee has been rejuvenated to tackle industry challenges under the new leadership of committee president Grantly Mullan who replaced Michael Campbell earlier this year. Mr Mullan, a fourth-generation stud breeder and woolgrower took up the leadership role in March with an aim to focus on maintaining a “united industry”. Growing up on his parent’s Wickepin-based Eastville Park Merino stud and mixed cropping enterprise, he has been a passionate advocate for the Merino sheep stud industry with interests in assisting commercial producers to achieve profitable outcomes. Mr Mullan and his wife Elise and their children Will, 17, Hugh, 14, and Isla, 12, are committed to their farming livelihoods particularly in producing quality sheepmeat and wool for local and world markets to appreciate. “Wool is such a great product, but our government must start acknowledging our efforts and doing away with negative policy constraints,” he said. At a recent committee meeting held in Perth on June 20, Darkan-based Rangview Merino stud principal Jeremy King was appointed committee vice-president. Mr King said his aim would be to encourage new people into the Merino stud industry to correct any further decline. “We will work as a team to help the WA Merino industry grow and to replenish the flock,” he said. Four new committee members signed up in March at the association’s annual meeting including the father-son team of Richard and Fraser House, of Gnowangerup, Shayne Mackin, of Tammin, and Les Sutherland, of Perenjori. They replaced two outgoing committee members including former president Brett Jones (2009-10), of Dowerin, a long-time committee member, and former president Allan Hobley (2021-22), of Nyabing. In March, Mr Jones was awarded a life membership for his commitment to the industry. He continues to organise the Dowerin Merino field days and had active lead roles in Merino sire evaluation sites for Sheep Genetics including a role as Australian Merino Sire Evaluation Association deputy chair. Mr House, who runs the Barloo Merino stud in Gnowangerup was a former committee president (2011-12), said he was keen to re-join the committee to support Mr Mullan. “I will apply my past experience to support Grantly and the committee team members,” he said. “Fraser, my 25-year-old son who runs our stud in a technical position, will provide youth to the committee.” Mr Mackin, who runs the Kamballie Merino stud in the Wheatbelt, said he was also keen to support Mr Mullan. Mr Sutherland, who runs the Arra-dale Merino stud, said he was keen to gain experience from the committee members. “There is a log of knowledge to learn from being associated with the members,” he said. The committee’s meeting featured the stud industry’s continued efforts to organise a team of WA Merino and Poll Merino rams and ewes to travel to the National Sheep and Wool Show in Bendigo in July. Mr Mullan said there were more than 50 nominatioins — “the highest number ever”. “WA stud breeders will be going across the Nullarbor to support our Eastern States counterparts — their going through hard times too,” he said.