Two of country WA’s biggest community-focused organisations — Community Bank Kulin and AFGRI Lake Grace — have once again thrown their support behind the Newdegate Machinery Field Days as major partners. They join the Field Days’ long-standing partners the Shire of Lake Grace and Colin Cook and Associates. The long-running agricultural event continues to benefit from their financial backing, community involvement, and on-the-ground presence, with both sponsors highlighting shared values and a strong relationship with the event’s volunteer committee. This year, a portion of the two organisations’ generous sponsorship contributions will be used to co-fund a large-scale public mural by renowned WA artist Jacob “Shakey” Butler, which will be created live during the two-day event. The mural, set to span 14 metres wide by 2.4 metres high, will be installed on the limestone wall near the Family Interest and Display Pavilion and will celebrate Newdegate’s rich heritage. Both organisations say they’re excited to bring something long-lasting and creative to the grounds — a visual celebration of local history that reflects the pride and spirit of the Newdegate community. Community Bank Kulin Community Bank Kulin — a locally owned and operated branch of Bendigo Bank that reinvests profits back into the community — has supported the Field Days for seven years, six of those as naming rights sponsor. The organisation’s Field Days exhibit inside the Railway Station Building near the Family Interest Display Pavilion has become somewhat of an institution over the years. It this year happens to be directly opposite where Butler’s mural will be painted. Community Bank Kulin chair Brad Smoker — a local who has been on the board since 2012 and chair for the past 18 months — said the partnership was one that brought benefits to both community-focused organisations. \\ “Our directors trust us to support the Field Days because they see it the way it supports community volunteers,” Mr Smoker said. “We really believe the committee supports volunteers and the next generation — that’s what makes it such a great organisation to partner with.” Mr Smoker said the strength of the Field Days was clear by the way the entire Newdegate community rallied behind the event, with volunteers taking on everything from set up, event management, and pack-down. “As sponsors, we have been fortunate to get a behind-the-scenes look at how much work goes into the Field Days,” he said. “There is strength in how they run things . . . led by the committee, but you can see the way the whole community is behind that committee. “It’s impressive, and their communication with sponsors makes it an easy relationship to maintain.” Community Bank Kulin’s support also extends to local art and culture, with the organisation sponsoring the Community Bank Kulin Art Exhibition and Photography Competition each year. As part of this sponsorship arrangement, its directors take on the difficult task of helping to judge the annual art awards. AFGRI Lake Grace AFGRI Lake Grace has also deepened its connection to the event, becoming a major sponsor last year after many years as an exhibitor. Branch manager Tyson Bell said the move made sense, given the event’s significance to the region’s farming sector. “It’s an amazing opportunity,” Mr Bell said. “The Field Days committee put forward a strong proposal, and we saw it as a chance to partner with the biggest agricultural event in our area.” AFGRI Lake Grace is now the Field Days’ major machinery partner and will display more than 15 pieces of equipment across the grounds — from large-scale combines like the XR9, RX830 and S7900 to smaller ag and turf machinery. It also provides the gator for the much-loved Newdegate Machinery Field Days train, which children can hop-on-and-hop off across the grounds. Mr Bell said the Field Days were the best opportunity to engage directly with clients, many of who travel in from across the region. “Every client we can pull from the area is there — it’s a great excuse for everyone to get together, and it gives us the best platform to showcase what’s new,” he said. AFGRI supports a wide range of local sporting clubs and events, and typically sends up to 20 staff to the Field Days. AFGRI Lake Grace works with farmers from across the Newdegate area, extending east to Lake King, north to Hyden and south to Pingrup, and works closely with its nearby dealers in Gnowangerup, Narrogin and Narembeen. Mr Bell — who took on the branch manager role six years ago — said the relationship-based business was “big on building community spirit”. “Everything we do is about building relationships with our customers,” he said. “We are fortunate we have the ability to sponsor as many different sporting organisations and community events as we do. “Signing on as a major sponsor of the Field Days was an amazing opportunity . . . the event has been around forever, and it is in a good position to scale up. “It was just brilliant exposure.” Both organisations praised the professionalism of the Field Days committee and the strength of Newdegate’s volunteer base, crediting the event’s ongoing success to local leadership and community involvement.