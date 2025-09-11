BOSS Engineering staff at the Newdegate Machinery Field Days were thrilled to win the new release award with their all-new GEN2 Air Cart. It was the first time BOSS had a stand-alone site at one of WA’s largest agricultural events and the effort paid off. WA product manager Jerry Poiron said the GEN2, released in June, attracted enthusiastic attention. “Interest was phenomenal,” he said. “The GEN2 offers lots of improvements from its popular predecessor, the GEN1. “Most outstanding feature is the increased capacity from the poly bins which were upgraded from the previous steel construction on the GEN1.” Mr Poiron said the GEN2 also had an upgraded chassis and more technology to improve usability. “It fits a bigger capacity auger as well,” he said. “The GEN2 Air Cart was launched as a smarter, stronger, and more efficient solution designed to support the next generation of Australian growers. “Engineered from the ground up, it introduces a suite of enhancements that deliver improved capacity, advancement in functionality, and operator-friendly features.” Mr Poiron said with capacities ranging from 13,200L to 33,600L and available in two, three, and four-bin configurations, the GEN2 catered to a wide range of seeding needs. He said the GEN2 had been refined to maximise uptime and reduce operator fatigue — making it the ideal partner for precision seeding operations. “We had an excellent management team at Newdegate to answer all the questions from the crowd,” Mr Poiron said. BOSS Engineering WA manager Daniel Watkins said the team were proud to win an award at one of their favourite events.