Kelpies, Border Collies, Dachshunds and one flying Dutch Shepherd newcomer delighted the crowds with their amazing skills at the two-day Newdegate Machinery Field Days. The talented canines, including a few local working dogs, set the bar high at the exciting dog jump competition on September 3 with seven entries going for the winning title. The jumping wall climbed to eight height adjustments during the competition. It started at 1.2 metres with all dogs clearing before increments of between .1 and .3 metres were added, with dogs dropping out of the competition along the way, unable to reach the added heights. In an exciting climax, two dogs cleared the dizzying peak of 2.34 metres, but neither could not take the outright win on 2.4 metres, and the wall was lowered for the tie breaker. It was a Red Border Collie named Bolt and the Dutch Shepherd newcomer named Khaos that had the last opportunity to win the dog jump title. Giving it their best, but after nine previous jumps both canines balked at the final jump decider and an equal first place tie was decided. Bunbury-based K9 Connections agility dog trainer Renee Rice, who owns Khaos, and Ms Rice’s daughter, Kira Rogers, 13, who owns Bolt — both were surprised of how well their canines performed. “Khaos is only three-years-old and has the ability to be phenomenal with a level head and the great strength of the breed,” Ms Rice said. “I bought him as a pup from an Eastern States breeder to allow me to learn new training skills which tests a dog’s tracking, obedience, and protection skills. “These types of dogs are used by police and military, and being solidly built, I thought he may go through the wall instead of over it.” Ms Rogers 17-month-old dog Bolt has outstanding pedigree, out of a litter from last year’s dog jump champion Kalanie, owed by Ms Rice. Kalanie cleared 2.5 metres last year to take the outright win and was the national agility dog champion in 2023. “I was disappointed she wasn’t in the jump off this year, failing to clear 2.34 metres, but she is showing her age, although her heart is still there,” Ms Rice said. Ms Rogers said Bolt was constantly improving in agility training. “It was Bolt’s first dog jump competition, he had to compete in a new environment, so I am proud of him sharing the win with mum’s dog Khaos,” she said. The mother and daughter K9 Connections team also co-ordinated the field days’ two-day display of dog agility. Several dogs demonstrated impressive jumping ability as they ran through an obstacle course that included tunnels and bridges. Kalanie was in top form and the Dachshunds were a crowd favourite. “We attend the field days to showcase the agility dog demonstration, the dog jump win was a bonus to enjoying a great time at Newdegate,” Ms Rice said. “Agility is a great outlet for working dogs who don’t have access to stock. “Having a good relationship with your dog is the best way to enjoy competitions, but mostly have fun and keep them healthy and fit.”