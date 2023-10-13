A Katanning-bred Poll Merino ram offered at the Thompson family’s Moojepin Merinos 21st Annual On-property Ram Sale sold to the top-price of $19,000 as competitive bids came in from all parts of Australia. The sale was conducted by Nutrien Livestock and interfaced with AuctionsPlus on October 5 with 166 rams catalogued resulting in 156 sold for an average price of $1942, down $607/head on last year when 168 rams sold for an average of $2549. The sale topper, Moojepin 22-0979, sold through AuctionsPlus to Tom Mulholland, of Mulholland Poll Merinos in Willalooka in South Australia. Mr Mulholland said he viewed the ram, sired by Moojepin 538, via video and liked its bare breech charateristics, but he was sold on the ram’s worm resistance and excellent reproduction triats. “We have been a non-mulesed enterprise for 20 years and this ram will infuse the worm resistance required for high animal welfare standards,” he said. “The ram also has outstanding reproductive traits identified with its weaning rate figure of 0.25 and we plan to mate him over ewe lambs.” Moojepin Merinos stud co-principal Hamish Thompson said the ram was destined to be a reserve stud ram, but it was decided to offer it in the sale with strong interest in its particulars. “The ram has an excellent balance of Merinoselect figures with great growth, muscle and fat plus extraordinary reproduction and animal welfare traits,” he said. Mr Thompson said the ram had a Australian Sheep Breeding Value for post weaning weight of 12.17 — top 5 per cent, but its adult weight was a low 8.58 which meant the ram’s progeny would grow quickly until they reached maturity and then plateau. The ram also had other ASBVs in the top 5 per cent including 24.41 YSL, 0.08 CON, 0.31 YCON, -0.59 LDAG, -1.71 EBWR and -0.81 EBCOV. Mr Mulholland, who is an eight year Moojepin client, also secured the $4400 second top-priced ram, M 22-2045 that also had all the traits he was looking for. The under bidders on the sale topper was the Page family, of Pingelly, who secured the $14,000 top-priced ram last year. Bidding on behalf of his family, Brock Page later paid $3800 for Moojepin 22-1804 for its worm resistant qualities. “We are aiming to illuminate jobs like crutching as we head towards a non-mulesed flock,” he said. Repeat buyer Jason Gordon, of Kaniva in Victoria, returned the sale to secure four rams to a top of $3000 and average price of $2400. Mr Gordon said Moojepin was concentrating on the highly heritable profit making traits including fat, muscle and yearling stable length. “We shear every six months and the combination of those profit making traits are critical for our enterprise,” he said. Broomehill commercial producer David Meyer, who trades as Norino Pty Ltd, notched up some profitable points by supplying the WA Meat Marketing Cooperative with Moojepin blood Merinos that awarded him last year’s supplier of the year for large Merino lambs. Mr Meyer secured 10 rams at the sale to a top of $3000 and average price of $2350. “I was selecting for all-rounders with good quality carcase traits and a high emphasis on wool traits,” he said. Mr Meyer runs a 3000 self-replacing ewe flock and produces a 50kg liveweight lamb at seven months-of-age. NextGen Agri livestock consultant Amy Lockwood secured 12 rams to a top of $2400 twice and average price of $1666 on the behalf of Finlay Family Pastoral of Morven in NSW. “They were after good feet and wool that would stand up in a high rainfall environment, plus good muscle and fat traits,” she said. AuctionsPlus secured 31 rams which sold to South Australia, Victoria, NSW and in WA to Northampton through WA coordinator Trinity Edwards. Volume buyer Robby Bateman, who trades as The Barchell Ag Trust in Millicent, South Australia, secured 22 rams to a top of $2600 and average price of $1922. Mr Bateman said he was a repeat second year buyer and was chasing high growth, fat and muscle types for his family’s 3000 self-replacing ewe flock. “The rams were very even throughout the sale,” he said. Moojepin Merinos stud co-principal David Thompson said it was quite a day with his daughter-in-law Sherona delivering twin boys on the morning of the sale. David’s son Hamish, now the proud father of Angus and Oscar could only send a message to the sale crowd, wishing everyone to remain steadfast during a challenging time for the industry. “I urge you all to be proactive and not reactive,” he said. “Find out where you need to be with your flock to breed better sheep.” David Thompson said the sale again captured the interest from Eastern States buyers who are getting results with Moojepin genetics. “We are producing high ASBV rams for a variety of commercial producers,” he said. MOOJEPIN 21ST ANNUAL ON-PROPERTY RAM SALE Offered: 166 Sold: 156 Top price: $19,000 Average: $1942