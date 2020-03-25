Search
thewest.com.au

Top bull sale $18,500

Bob GarnantCountryman
Raising funds for the Harry Perkins Institute of Medical Research, Bullock Hills stud principals Sylvia and Brad Patterson, right, of Katanning, and handler Pieter Hattingh, with the bull they offered and sold for $7000 with half proceeds going to the fundraising campaign.
Camera IconRaising funds for the Harry Perkins Institute of Medical Research, Bullock Hills stud principals Sylvia and Brad Patterson, right, of Katanning, and handler Pieter Hattingh, with the bull they offered and sold for $7000 with half proceeds going to the fundraising campaign. Credit: Bob Garnant

WA Livestock Salesmen’s Association held its Supreme Bull Sale in Brunswick last week, with 88 bulls put through the sale ring.

WALSA, a joint venture between Nutrien and Elders, held the auction last Wednesday at the iconic Brunswick Showgrounds.

There was an honest effort for visitors to greet each other in a different manner, although not even the coronavirus could hold off the odd handshake or hug.

The Alan Evans Cattle Selling Complex had quite a few empty seats, but about 100 people took up a seat with plenty of space between small groups.

The Patterson family, of Bullock Hills Simmental stud, at Katanning, put up a bull to raise funds for The Perkins Institute of Medical Research, which yielded a $3500 donation.

Argenot Murray Grey stud principal Simon Michael, of Harvey, with his parents Diane and Peter Michael.
Camera IconArgenot Murray Grey stud principal Simon Michael, of Harvey, with his parents Diane and Peter Michael. Credit: Countryman
Greenland Hereford stud principal Eric Moltoni, of Pemberton, and Boyup Brook beef producer Steve Jackson.
Camera IconGreenland Hereford stud principal Eric Moltoni, of Pemberton, and Boyup Brook beef producer Steve Jackson. Credit: Countryman
Copplestone Charolais stud principals Peter and Judy Milton, of Dardanup.
Camera IconCopplestone Charolais stud principals Peter and Judy Milton, of Dardanup. Credit: Countryman
Bandeeka Simmental stud co-principal Loreen Kitchen, of Elgin, and her daughter Sarscha Wetherell, of Bandeeka Blacks, of Boyanup.
Camera IconBandeeka Simmental stud co-principal Loreen Kitchen, of Elgin, and her daughter Sarscha Wetherell, of Bandeeka Blacks, of Boyanup. Credit: Countryman
Jutland Park Red Angus stud co-principals, Pat and Guy Jellicoe, right, of Serpentine, with their son Trevor Jellicoe, of Victoria.
Camera IconJutland Park Red Angus stud co-principals, Pat and Guy Jellicoe, right, of Serpentine, with their son Trevor Jellicoe, of Victoria. Credit: Countryman
Venturon Murray Grey stud co-principals Andrew and Anne Thompson, of Boyup Brook.
Camera IconVenturon Murray Grey stud co-principals Andrew and Anne Thompson, of Boyup Brook. Credit: Countryman
Venturon Angus stud principal Harris Thompson debuted his Angus bulls.
Camera IconVenturon Angus stud principal Harris Thompson debuted his Angus bulls. Credit: Countryman

Get the latest news from thewest.com.au in your inbox.

Sign up for our emails

Regional Network

Albany Advertiser (incl. The Extra)
Augusta-Margaret River Times
Broome Advertiser
Bunbury Herald
Busselton-Dunsborough Times
Countryman
Geraldton Guardian
Great Southern Herald
Harvey Waroona Reporter
Kalgoorlie Miner
The Kimberley Echo
Manjimup Bridgetown Times
Midwest Times
Narrogin Observer
North West Telegraph
Pilbara News
South Western Times
Sound Telegraph

Contact Us

Countryman

Newspaper House, 50 Hasler RoadOsborne Park WA 6017Tel (08) 9482 9708Messenger IconSend us a message
Share to FacebookEmail Us