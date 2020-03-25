Top bull sale $18,500
WA Livestock Salesmen’s Association held its Supreme Bull Sale in Brunswick last week, with 88 bulls put through the sale ring.
WALSA, a joint venture between Nutrien and Elders, held the auction last Wednesday at the iconic Brunswick Showgrounds.
There was an honest effort for visitors to greet each other in a different manner, although not even the coronavirus could hold off the odd handshake or hug.
The Alan Evans Cattle Selling Complex had quite a few empty seats, but about 100 people took up a seat with plenty of space between small groups.
The Patterson family, of Bullock Hills Simmental stud, at Katanning, put up a bull to raise funds for The Perkins Institute of Medical Research, which yielded a $3500 donation.
