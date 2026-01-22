The Thompson family of Venturon Livestock in Boyup Brook are thrilled to be presenting a unique offering of Charolais and Angus bulls as part of their 2026 sale draft on February 20. This year, Venturon will offer 40 Angus and 25 Charolais bulls, along with five elite Charolais hiefers that are a first-time opportunity presented by the stud at their on-property auction. Included in the line up are 40 Angus bulls, comprised of rising two-year-olds and spring-born 16 to 18-month-old bulls. A highlight within the group is the sons of Alpine Real Deal R163 that are continuing to generate interest off the back of last year’s sale. The Thompson family believe this will be the best group of sire prospects they have offered. Stud co-principal Harris Thompson said the bull groups are both phenotypically high in quality and evenness, backed genetically by balanced data sets. “Uniformity is the key within a sire group, and in particular, Real Deal has stamped every one of his progeny with the same trademark quiet temperament, amazing feet, and slick hair type,” he said. “Stand-out sons worthy of inspection include lot 2, lot 3, and lot 4 which would all suit both stud or top commercial programs. “Lot 2 — Venturon Real Deal V161 is an embryo-transfer son out of the Coonamble L319 female they purchased for $52,000 at the 2022 Coonamble Angus Female Sale — this is her first set of sons to sell in Australia.” Mr Thompson said a group of Texas Earnan L612 sons, which were all ET brothers out of one of the stud’s elite donor females, Venturon RR Rosebud Lass Q13, are the power bulls of the offering. The Thompsons positioned themselves to sell 16 to 18-month-old bulls to align with the view that at this age, the bull has a lot to offer the industry in terms of having more maturity than a traditional yearling. “It gives the younger bull the capability to handle working with mobs of cows, but also offer a genetic advantage,” Mr Thompson said. “In the spring-born section, we will offer the first sons of new stud sire Brooklana Emperor Q23, a sire that was the son of the record-priced Angus female, Millah Murrah Pure M4. “He created interest at the stud’s 2025 open day, and his sons will live up to expectations.” In the Charolais bull offering, the Thompsons feel they have catalogued the most commercially relevant and consistent line of bulls to date. The Thompsons have spent years travelling the globe looking for genetics that match their core beliefs of designing the modern Charolais, resulting in Venturon bulls offering lower birthweights, added fat cover, while maintaining great eye muscle area and growth rates. On offer will be 25 elite Charolais bulls that stem from their herd of 150 top Charolais females that are based on elite cow families from around the world. There are bulls among the draft that are standout stud sire prospects, including Lot 42 — Venturon The Rizz V103, a two-year-old outcross and homozygous-polled bull backed by some incredible cows. Another stud prospect offered as Lot 48 — Venturon Volcano V96, represents a soft-made homozygous-polled son of Ascot Ramrod R104. A Venturon bull worthy of mention is Lot 43 — Venturon Visionary V102, who joined stud cows this year and was pictured coming straight out of the mob. In the spring-born Charolais group, the highlight yearling bull, Lot 55 — Venturon Domingo V256, will start the draft before another great set of sons of their exclusively owned AI sire HRJ Holy Water and past walking sire Ascot Ramrod R104. For the first time, Venturon will offer five Elite Charolais heifers, selected from the very top of the drop. They offer buyers the chance to purchase halter-broke, show-heifer prospects that will be great donor females in the future. Three are the first progeny of the Venturon stud’s new exclusive AI sire, SVY Mayfield 30H, who is creating waves across North America with 200 semen straws selling for US $140,000 in 2025. The first calf of SVY Historic to sell in Australia also will be offered. Venturon offers buyers free delivery across WA with free personal delivery within 500km of Boyup Brook. The sale will be interfaced with AuctionsPlus, with the catalogue available online at venturon.com.au. All producers are invited to arrange inspection of all the bulls prior to the sale. VENTURON ANGUS AND CHAROLAIS BULL SALE Date: February 20 at Boyup Brook On offer: 65 bulls and five heifers Contact: 0488 493 713