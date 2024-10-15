A WA climate technology company aiming to help farmers reduce their carbon footprint is one step closer to providing methane-reducing supplements to Brazil, the world’s largest exporter of beef. It comes after Rumin8 received feed ingredient approval from Brazil’s Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Food Supply, following on from New Zealand’s own provisional regulatory authorisation of the Perth-based company’s products in late July. Rumin8, which was founded in 2021, is developing water-delivered and solid feed formulations that uses Tribromomethane — an organic compound that suppresses the enzymatic pathway which produces methane at the last stage of digestion in ruminant animals. Rumin8 co-founder and CEO David Messina said Brazil’s approvals meant the company could progress efficacy and safety studies in commercial animals. “Rumin8 is very quickly building a bank of regulatory authorisations required to progress the commercialisation of our methane reducing feed additives for livestock,” he said. “Two regulatory authorities have now assessed the safety data of our products and both have allowed us to proceed through an important regulatory gateway. “That provides Rumin8 with confidence that we are on the right pathway.” In 2020, Brazil was responsible for around 23 per cent of the world’s beef exports, followed by Australia which exported just under 14 per cent. “Brazil is a key market for Rumin8 for two key reasons,” Mr Messina said. “Its large beef cattle population means that we can generate significant sales when we commercialise and we can make a significant impact on reducing methane emissions — which is a key driver for Rumin8 and our shareholders. “Adopting sustainable practices in beef production while maintaining or boosting productivity is particularly important in Brazil to maintain its position as a leading global beef exporter.” Mr Messina said the company produced “positive top-line results” from three recent cattle trials which all indicated a methane production reduction of up to 86 per cent thanks to Rumin8 feed supplements. The trials, which were funded by Rumin8 and held by independent researchers in Australia, Brazil and the US, also resulted in weight gains ranging from 8.4 per cent to 12.5 per cent higher than control groups.