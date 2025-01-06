The past 12 months have marked a productive period for the WA cattle market, with beef exports hitting record highs and analysts forecasting another positive year for the industry. Today, we are proud to present our celebration of the State’s vibrant cattle industry with our annual publication, Prime Beef. WA exported a record 61 million kilograms of beef in 2023-24, up 18 per cent year-on-year according to figures from the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development. “To date in 2024-25 beef exports have valued at $128 million, up 13 per cent year-on-year and the highest on record for this time period,” DPIRD senior research officer Kate Pritchett said. “The value of WA beef exports reached $362 million (in 2023-24), up 7 per cent year-on-year, and the highest on record.” The value of the WA beef industry at the farm gate, including live exports, was $956 million. This is the highest on record, and up one per cent year-on-year, from $945 million the year before. BOXED BEEF EXPORTS China was the biggest market for WA boxed beef in 2023-24, accounting for 36 per cent of exports and 40 per cent of value. China was followed by Indonesia (18 per cent) and the US (14 per cent) as WA’s biggest markets by volume. Episode Three market analyst Matt Dalgleish said China continued to maintain its strong trading relationship with WA, and there were no signs of this changing in the years to come. Mr Dalgleish also said the US, which had replaced Korea as the third-biggest consumer of WA beef, had become a growing market for Australia as the American herd was still coming out of its liquidation phase. “Just because they’re (the US) moving to rebuild, maybe in 2025 or in early 2026, that’s not going to alleviate the . . . tight supply straight away,” he said. “You’re probably going to get another year or two before they start to build back those numbers in terms of herd and production, so we’re probably looking at at least two years of reasonably tight supply coming out of the US.” Mr Dalgleish said despite concerns around president-elect Donald Trump introducing across-the-board trade tariffs, he did not expect any restrictions to affect Australia’s red meat exports to the US. “I don’t think we’re going to see the impacts hurting our red meat export sector, whether it’s beef or sheepmeat,” he said. “I think we’re going to have a reasonably good year next year in regard to trade into the US, irrespective of what Trump does.” Speaking at the Australian Association of Agricultural Consultants Outlook conference, Meat and Livestock Australia senior market information analyst Erin Lukey said the US was in a period of “very low” beef supply. “They (the US) have been dry for three years, and they are still dry,” she said. “They’ve been destocking their herd and they are currently at the lowest herd in 72 years. “USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) forecasts that they will be at an 800,000-tonne deficit for beef by 2025, which is a huge opportunity for us.” PRODUCTION LIFTS A total of 436,000 head of WA cattle were slaughtered in 2023-24 — a 10 per cent lift from the previous financial year. Female cattle slaughter increased by 13 per cent year-on-year, while male cattle slaughter was up 6 per cent. Mr Dalgleish said the increased slaughter rates were partly because of WA’s herd rebuild, which had been in motion for the last few years and was making its way back to the 30 million-head mark. Ms Pritchett said as of July 2023, the WA beef cattle herd consisted of 2.3 million cattle, growing 4 per cent over the year and making up 8 per cent of the national beef herd. Out of the total cattle slaughter, cow and heifer slaughter made up 56 per cent with 243,000 head. Bulls, bullocks and steers made up the remaining 44 per cent. Calf slaughter made up 0.2 per cent at 700 head. “Beef production in 2023-24 reached 124.8 million kilograms, a 9 per cent increase year-on-year off the back of increased slaughter,” Ms Pritchett said. “The average carcase weight per animal fell in 2023-24 compared to 2022-23 from 290kg/head to 287kg/head.” OUTLOOK FOR 2025 Mr Dalgleish said a tightening in the global beef market could lead to a “pretty positive outcome” for Australia’s beef exports and pricing. Along with the US, other key players such as Brazil were facing further declines to the herd, putting Australia in a “prime position” to respond to the tightening supply, Mr Dalgleish said. He said Australia’s prices, which were lower than US values, would strengthen Australia’s competitiveness in the global beef market. “Our prices are more competitive, so it’s going to keep offshore demand pretty strong for next year for our beef,” Mr Dalgleish said. “That’s going to underpin pricing, so we will see prices continue to climb as we head into 2025, so (it will) be a better season for producers in terms of a little bit higher pricing levels.” Ms Lukey also said as the US started to rebuild its herd and pull further out of the global market, there would be more demand for Australian beef from other key nations. “They’ve (the US) pulled out of our (Australia’s) high-valued export markets like Japan and Korea, and then we are now entering more of our product into Japan and Korea as well for our high-valued grain-fed beef. “So, it’s a very strong opportunity for us.” Mecardo data and insights co-ordinator Ethan Woolley said strong demand and consistent availability of stock for processors allowed slaughter to increase in 2024. He said processors would “be keen” to maintain that productivity going into 2025 as demand for feeder spec cattle rose for the year. “With customers for beef lining up, processors will be keen to stay productive,” Mr Woolley said. “To keep up with the treadmill of beef demand, feeder spec cattle will be in hot demand throughout 2025.”