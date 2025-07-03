WA lamb values remain firm as supply drops

WA sheep prices are remaining firm as national prices drift downwards after two months of record highs. Sheep prices at eastern states saleyards reached eye-watering highs of more than $400 per head in May and June, as surging demand coincided with a lack of supply. The number of sheep and lambs on offer at saleyards nationally declined 34 per cent last week, with prices also down across all categories as a number of abattoirs move into their winter maintenance programs. Despite this, the heavy and trade lamb indicators remain above the historic 1000c/kg mark. Heavy lamb prices fell 32c/kg during the week ending June 27 to close at 1028c/kg, while trade lamb fell 7c/kg to close at 1024c/kg. Mutton prices also took a dive, falling 28c/kg to close at 644c/kg. But despite the falling prices, some records were still achieved — with a pen of extra heavy lambs setting a new Victorian record after selling for $428 per head at Ballarat on June 24. The number of sheep and lambs offered at saleyards nationally fell by 127,926 last week, with lambs contributing to 76 per cent of this reduction as plainer lambs — in drafts of old-season types — were put to market. MLA senior market analyst Erin Lukey said while prices eased in most states, Victoria experienced the biggest decrease, with prices easing by an average 56c/kg cwt. “The decline has been quality-driven, with fewer heavy and extra heavy lambs available,” she said. “Historically, price strength persists through winter until new-season lamb arrivals. “With all three major indicators at record levels, ongoing processor activity and supply dynamics will be key to how the market evolves through the seasonal low-turnoff period.” Weekly lamb processing has been declining nationwide since reaching a peak of 520,000 head per week in May. Recent data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics showed the value of sheep disposals — those exported or slaughtered — in WA reduced by 35 per cent in the 2023-24 financial year compared with the 12 months prior. MLA data shows WA sheep and lamb indicators dropped as low as $77 per head in at Katanning and $144 per head at Muchea Livestock Centre in October 2024. But prices have bounced back since then, with WA sheep prices now holding firm due to a lack of supply as sheep farmers in the west continue to liquidate their flocks. The sheep and lamb offering was down 1627 head week-on-week at the Katanning Regional Saleyards, with 12,822 head yarded on Wednesday, June 25 — the most recent sale at the time of print. The low offering meant prices remained firm, with an upward trend across all lamb categories, with prices heavy slaughter lambs remaining steady while light weight types gained $5 to $10. Eastern States buyers remained competitive against WA buyers across all lamb categories, while mutton eased $10 to $20, with one WA sheep and lamb processor closed for maintenance. Lightweight lambs weighing less than 16kg cwt sold from $70 to $152, while heavier types made $128 to $187 per head. Trade weight lambs sold from $160 to $215 and heavy weights sold to $260 per head — nearly $100 per head higher than just two months earlier when they were selling for $170 per head at Katanning. Merino ewe hoggets returned from $90 to $140 for light weights while heavier price ewes sold from $140 to $200 per head, compared to $10 to $70 and $92 to $121 per head in April. At the close of Eastern States sale on June 23, the national heavy lamb price indicator had fallen back to 1044c/kg, and trade weights were at 1016c/kg.