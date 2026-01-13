Livestock producers are being urged to remain on high alert following widespread rainfall in November, as reports emerge of lupinosis — a potentially devastating disease — affecting sheep flocks. The Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development issued a stark warning this week following reports of the disease in sheep flocks, particularly in the Wheatbelt where lupin crops were often sown for livestock. DPRID field veterinary officer Dr Judy Burson called for prompt action if producers suspected an animal of carrying the disease, which can cause serious side affects and even death. She said early signs of the disease included reduced appetite and loss of condition, disorientation and lethargy, while affected sheep may struggle to keep up with their mob while remaining close to water points. “Lupin crops or stubbles are a valued feed source but need careful management,” she said. “More severe cases show disorientation, blindness or head pressing behaviour, a hunched appearance and yellowing of the membranes around the eyes and in the mouth. “Stock showing symptoms should be removed from the paddock immediately and advice sought from a veterinarian to diagnose the illness. “The earlier action is taken, the less affected the flock or herd will be.” Dr Burson said afflicted animals would need additional aftercare after being moved to new paddocks, and recommended a non-lupin diet. “Stock are best moved to a small paddock, with plenty of shade and water for a couple of weeks,” she said. “Provide high quality hay with small amounts of oats, if needed, but not lupins, as the damaged liver is unable to process a high protein diet. “It can take up to six months for some animals to fully recover.” DPIRD recommends a professional diagnosis by a veterinarian as lupinosis symptoms can be similar to other diseases, including diseases exotic to Australia.