WA sheep producers, livestock scientists and researchers gathered to share insight into an industry that is facing farming challenges not seen since the 1990s. WA Livestock Research Council chairwoman Bronwyn Clarke welcomed a crowd of 150 to the WALRC Livestock Matters Forum held at the Anderson ram shed in Kojonup on June 25. “There is no beating around the bush, the sheep industry has been in the middle of a perfect storm, given the combination of season (late break), prices (lower than normal) and future market changes (Labor Government’s live export ban policy),” she said. Dr Clarke said to weather the storm, it was best to share ideas on how producers would “future proof” their industry. “There are no solutions today, only discussions and sharing of ideas — this forum is not meant to be political, but practical,” she said. Anderson Rams stud principal Lynley Anderson, who hosted the event, said the industry was amid change. “I am feeling scarred from the last 18 months from low sheep prices, not being able to offload stock and being overstocked in a dry year,” she said. “We have been buying expensive feed and worried about water while making tough decisions. “Through it all, I am sticking with sheep, they are an integral part of my mixed-farming system, and my main profit driver.” Ms Anderson plans to cut expenses, join ewes earlier to enable lambs to grow out on green feed and develop an improved feedlot system. Meat and Livestock marketing and information manager Steven Bignell said sheep prices took a dive in October. He said last year, Australia had a record lamb slaughter of 25 million head, or an extra 2 million from the previous record of 2016. “That’s an extra 65,000 tonnes processed. We must find a market for all that, it puts a lot of pressure in the marketplace,” he said. “This oversupply pushed prices down — the new normal will be 23m/year, near capacity levels.” Mr Bignell said the North American market would require an extra 700,000 tonnes of red meat imports because of a significant reduction in its beef cattle herd, and Australian lamb could be part of that as a substitute for beef. Darkan-based Icon Agricultural farm management consultant Bob Hall, 89, said WA farmers showed resilience in the 1990s when wool prices fell from the collapse of the Australian Wool Reserve Price Scheme. “People took action to deal with a diverse cash flow, they sold an extra year of wethers and put land into crop,” he said. AgPro farm management consultant Ed Riggall said the upscale of farms was the biggest change since the 1990s. “This has made farming complex and unreliable compounded by less labour,” he said. “It led to some nasty overheads, but there are some fantastic systems that have been simple and reliable including joining sheep at three to four weeks and tightening up production. “There are a lot of variables that are out of farmers’ control, but if they can create a system that works, that will make a good change to their business.” Murdoch University researcher Caroline Jacobson said ongoing on-farm projects were paving a path for sheep producers. She said today’s sheep were bred stronger with weaners able to to finish well for the lamb market. “Producers should be aware that there are big differences between the best and worst of sire selections,” Dr Jacobson said. “Through surveys, we have found that many farmers are not measuring weaner survival or weighing their young lambs, which can allow small changes to their production system.” “Most important to make sure genetics and breeding objectives match your farming systems.” Kojonup farmer Emily Stretch, who runs a mixed cropping and sheep farm, said in the past 10 months it was costing $65/head to get a lamb to its first shearing. “We are mainly wool producers, but cropping will get a higher focus this year, a short-term way to adapt to lower sheep prices,” she said. “It is so important to work out things that are out of our control and which things we will be invested in. “I am staying positive, so I am in a good position to move forward when the Government and markets provide us with more clarity.” Chapman Valley farmer Jason Stokes said he was using confinement feeding to get the ewes up to target weight along with grazing sheep on cropping paddocks during lambing. Last year, with only 220mm rainfall, we lost money in cropping,” he said. “Since 2011, our wether lambs produced for the domestic market, have been bred from quick growing genetics.” Industry consultant Alan Peggs said the sheep price drop of 50 to 60 per cent had made things tough. He said WA was different from the Eastern States in the turn-off of lamb carcase weights (17kg) — that may be an advantage in the future if Australian exports to the UK through the UK Free Trade Agreement. “V & V Walsh are saying within 36 hours they can have lamb from their abattoir on to a London supermarket shelf with a direct 18-hour flight -— that is a market that develops in time,” Mr Peggs said. Nyabing Merino breeder Allan Hobley, who has developed a confinement feeding program (versus ewes in the paddock), said the WA Merino industry had always been in a good position with a “balanced modern Merino” to resupply the Eastern States with stock. “While we are in this downturn, all I see the sky is the limit — in the next 12 to 18 months there will be a lot of upsides,” he said. “Develop a plan and be flexible — take the opportunity to learn.” WA Meat Marketing Cooperative livestock manager Mike Curnick said as live export numbers had been reduced, producers were starting to value-add to their sheep which had put more killable lambs on to the market which had exacerbated the supply issues. He said coupled with the reduction of sheep numbers in WA, and abattoirs lifting their capacity — “the current oversupply of lambs and mutton on the market is going to be either equal or turn into an undersupply quicker than we think”. “It it is a good idea for growers to feedlot their sheep, No.1 is to find a home for them before they start feeding them.” Mr Curnick said. “When the time comes when the local processors can take all the local lambs, it’s all the benefit to the growers which will see more competition on the market.” Mr Peggs said with a million fewer lambs on the ground this year and added processing capacity within 12 months, we could have a shortage of sheep next year. From the young person’s perspective, WALRC scholarship students Peter Panizza, Amelia Gooding and Georgia Walsh made some comments on their future in the industry. Mr Panizza said despite the doom and gloom of the industry, it was time to double down on research — “I am excited to be involved”. Ms Gooding said success for each individual producer involved trying to figure out the best system for them and make it better. Ms Walsh, who is the only WA finalist in the Trailblazer finals at LambEx 2024 in August, said the forum was important particularly for young students who could target areas of growers’ wish lists.