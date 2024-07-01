Perth lawyer and HFW partner Michael Maxwell, an expert in sustainability across many industries, said the live sheep export by sea trade was a battle that has been lost, but it does not mean the war is over. Dr Maxwell presented ‘Protecting our patch — how fairness can prevail’ at the WA Livestock Research Council Livestock Matters Forum at Kojonup on June 25 He said true sustainability was all about substance and best practice based on best evidence research, to ensure that industry’s world leading efforts were properly recognised to enable things to be pulled back into line when a particular ideology takes hold. “I am a litigator primarily but also for the past 20 years I’ve been involved in helping to push back on regulatory unfairness,” Dr Maxwell said. “We often have unfairness that is politically motivated or ideologically driven, where regulators are jumping at shadows, creating a disconnect from reality and what is appropriate.” Dr Maxwell told the crowd he wouldn’t discount the live sheep export industry just yet — “obviously it’s a useful and additional option that gives producers much better security and ability to plan”. “When producers are in a position of having to weather the kind of head winds that come up from time to time, having those additional options, including live export in the mix is very helpful,” he said. He said it was important to remember that the noise coming out of the city, mostly out of the east coast, didn’t reflect the level of support outside the industry. “Most people in agriculture and across other industries support the sheep industry and were scratching their heads,” Dr Maxwell said. “There is a real disconnect in the claimed rationale for the ban and with what the reliable and best evidence tells us about the industry’s performance (world-leading animal welfare outcomes). “This sets a very dangerous regulatory and policy precedent, which will underpin legal avenues for a longer-term push back on this government policy (Labor’s proposed ban on live exports by sea). He said if the Government is going to ban such an industry, who was safe — “how does anyone plan for these things”? “You’ve got to have consistency — scale needs certainty and reliability,” Dr Maxwell said. “It is just so destructive to not have that reliability and the sheep ban sets a precedent that would be catastrophic if followed through on the claimed basis of applied consistently across all industries. “However, there is a lot going behind the scenes to support the entire supply chain and the value of live sheep exports.” Dr Maxwell said in terms of sustainability, and from a legal point of view, “every one of you will be looked at by how you are taking a sophisticated approach and moving in the right direction”. He said sustainability was not a “tick-a-box” exercise and ultimately it came down to substance, “my view of this industry is you’re in increasingly good shape”. “The international markets are a reflection of just how well this industry operates from paddock to overseas plates,” Dr Maxwell said. He said international markets still want Australian sheep and weren’t going away immediately — “live export will remain an option which reflects on how well regarded this industry is held internationally”. “If producers stay focused on doing what you know really well and using an innovative and evidence-based approach while keeping the noise out, you can remain positive and confident,” he said. “There are many people outside the industry that are pushing to ensure the long-term viability of all parts of the sheep supply chain.”