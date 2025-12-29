A flat stone fruit first planted in WA in 2019 has been launched to China to satisfy the country’s fast-growing appetite for peaches and nectarines. The official launch of the exports by WA Farm Direct through importer RiverKing International were marked by the first shipment of Ondine flat peaches by air touched down in China on December 20. The Ondine stone fruit varieties originate from the Agro Selection Fruits Edition breeding program and offer a sweet and high eating quality. Flat nectarines have yet to touch down in China, with the first shipment picked between December 27 and 28. The stone fruit were first planted in 2019 in Perth Hills, along the Murray River in Cobram, Victoria, and Barooga in New South Wales, due to the conducive climate for high sugar delivery, strong aromas, and fruit finish. Ondine flat peaches and flat nectarines grown in WA currently only satisfy the domestic market, with exports of the WA produce to China unlikely due to the volume required. Ondine stone fruits are currently available through Woolworths and independent green grocers. WA Farm Direct senior commercial manager Justin Shield said the Ondine stone fruit variety provides an premium summer fruit option to Chinese consumers seeking visual appeal, flavour, and convenience. “Ondine represents the very best of modern stone fruit breeding — outstanding flavour, consistency and a naturally snackable shape,” he said. “Partnering with key importers allows us to introduce Ondine flat stonefruit to China with the right market expertise, distribution capability and premium positioning. “This is an important step in the long-term growth of the variety.” RiverKing International’s Oliver Peng said the importer-exporter saw a “strong potential” for the Ondine stone fruits to be an established premium stone fruit in Australia’s summer window. “Chinese consumers place a high value on flavour, consistency and presentation, and Ondine delivers on all three.” Ondine flat peaches are in season between December and March, while Ondine Flat Nectarines are in season between January and the end of March.