The WA Meat Marketing Co-operative will pay out a record $21.8 million bonus to its members and spend another $50m upgrading its Katanning processing plant in a bid to “future proof” the State’s sheep industry.

The record rebate more than doubles last year’s $8.3m pool bonus.

WAMMCO chief executive Coll MacRury said producer members would receive the payment — which equates to $1.20/kg for all qualifying lamb and 60c/kg for qualifying mutton — in late August.

“This is not where the good news ends… WAMMCO will reinvest $50 million back into the Katanning production facility,” he added.

Camera Icon WAMMCO chief executive Coll MacRury. Credit: Bob Garnant / Countryman

“This significant local investment will further support our cooperative members and, along with our strong investment in the international market, will help secure and future proof the industry in WA.”

With Australia’s live sheep export industry set to be banned in 2028, Mr MacRury said WAMMCO wanted to provide farmers with confidence going forward.

“It’s widely known the industry as a whole is going through a tough period, but we are determined to ensure the future of sheep and lamb in Australia,” he said.

Owned by about 700 WA farmers and exporting to more than 120 countries, WAMMCO is WA’s biggest sheepmeat processing co-operative.

It also owns and operates Southern Meats in Goulburn, NSW, with the two entities processing a combined 2.3 million head of sheep and lamb each year.

In a statement, WAMMCO said it boasted an “enviable” client base with demand outweighing supply in key international markets.

WAMMCO is also a significant shareholder in The Lamb Cooperative, which comprises three processing facilities in North America.

WAMMCO did not reveal what upgrades were in store for the Katanning plant, but stated the co-operative was “determined” to “offer leadership” in the future of WA’s sheep industry and “provide a solution” to an ongoing lack of processing capacity.

It comes after WA meat processor V&V Walsh opened a new $50 million cold store facility at Davenport in May.