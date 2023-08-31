WA’s peak body for pork producers has boosted the number of directors on its board from five to seven in a bid to provide “additional voices” for the $130 million industry.

The WA Pork Producers Association held its annual general meeting at the Pan Pacific Hotel in Perth on August 25, with three positions on the five-member board up for grabs due to expired terms, and two new board director positions added.

The three directors whose terms had expired — Pork Innovation WA executive officer and WAPPA Treasurer Emalyn Louden, Corrigin producer and National Livestock Solutions chief executive Linton Batt and Craig Mostyn Group livestock manager Dean Romaniello — were re-appointed unopposed to serve another two-year term.

They will continue to sit alongside WAPPA president Graeme Dent, of Cuballing, and Dawson Bradford, of Narrogin, whose two-year term limits will expire this time next year.

One of the two new positions was filled by Tim White, who farms at Cuballing, but there was no nomination for the seventh position.

Mr White is a mixed farmer, cropping 4000 hectares as well as running a 350-sow piggery.

“I’m 35 now and thought it was about time to give back by getting involved,” he said.

“They are all a great bunch of people — I’ve been attending WAPPA meetings since I was 22 — so it will be good to work with them to help the industry.”

Mr Dent said the position was likely to be left vacant until the next AGM or if a nomination was received and special meeting called.

WAPPA president Mr Dent said expanding the board to seven members was a way to provide greater representation for the industry.

He said it was also a way to give some younger industry people a chance to get involved.

“We wanted to provide some additional voices on the board for the industry,” Mr Dent said.

“Tim is a great bloke and he’ll make a good contribution to the executive.”

About 50 pork producers and industry representatives attended the meeting which was followed by an industry day of guest speakers and a sundowner and dinner at the end of the day.