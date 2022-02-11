The number of sheep and cattle sold through WA saleyards was down last year, with sheep sales dropping 10.8 per cent while cattle sales fell by 4.4 per cent.

The figures were revealed in Meat and Livestock Australia’s latest saleyard survey, released late last month, which recorded the total number of cattle and sheep transactions through all Australian saleyards in the 2020-21 financial year.

WA recorded more than 1.12 million sheep transactions, down from more than 1.26 million transactions in the previous financial year.

The majority were sold at Katanning Regional Saleyards, which accounted for 670,262 sheep transactions last year — 4.8 per cent less than in 2019-20.

Muchea Livestock Centre recorded 455,341 sheep transactions last year, down 18.5 per cent from 2019-20.

Meanwhile, WA recorded 249,141 cattle transactions last year, down from 260,658 in 2019-20.

Camera Icon Muchea Livestock Centre, which last year recorded more cattle transactions than any other WA saleyard. Credit: Simon Santi / The West Australian

Muchea Livestock Centre recorded just a 0.1 per cent drop in sales, with 96,554 cattle sold last year. However, all other WA saleyards saw more notable downturns.

Boyanup Saleyards recorded 80,570 cattle transactions last year, down 6.7 per cent, while Mt Barker Regional Saleyards recorded 71,817, a 5.4 per cent drop.

Minor player Manjimup Saleyards saw a whopping 88.6 per cent drop, with just 200 cattle sold last year compared with 1756 head in 2019-20.

Similar trends were seen across Australia, with the number of sheep sold through saleyards falling 5.7 per cent nationally, down from about 14.25 million in 2019-20 to 13.43m last year.

The national total for cattle was about 3.54 million last year, an 18.6 per cent drop from 2019-20 when about 4.36 million transactions were recorded.

Camera Icon Sheep at Katanning Regional Saleyards. Credit: Shannon Verhagen / Countryman

“The 2021 results reinforce that industry is in both a sheep flock and cattle herd rebuild, with less transactions taking place as producers retain livestock,” an MLA spokesperson said.

“In 2021, there were 17 million saleyard transactions made across both livestock species, down 10.2 per cent from the 18.9 million transactions recorded in FY20.

“Wagga (NSW) remains the largest saleyard in Australia, transacting 1.8 million sheep and 113,000 cattle in the 12 months to June 30, 2021.”

Queensland dominated the cattle trade, followed by NSW, Victoria, WA, South Australia and Tasmania.

NSW topped sheep sales, followed by VIC, WA, SA, TAS and QLD.