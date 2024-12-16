Smallgoods producer D’Orsogna has welcomed a $1 million WA Government value-added investment grant to help expand and upgrade its salami and fresh meat production facilities at its Palmyra headquarters. The family-owned business celebrated 75 years of innovation this year, supplying quality food nationwide. D’Orsogna managing director Jason Craig said the grant, announced by WA Agriculture and Food Minister Jackie Jarvis on December 9, would be co-invested in establishing automated manufacturing technologies. He said the funds would go towards increased capacity and efficiencies in the production of cooked sausages, including cabanossi, tasty sticks, and fermented salami products. “In addition, the boning room will be upgraded with lay-out changes to increase meat volume throughput and a packing area transformed with new equipment for more efficient transfer of fresh meat into retail-ready packaging,” Mr Craig said. “At least 10 full-time equivalent roles will be created in the process, adding to Palmyra’s existing workforce of 500 and complementing D’Orsogna’s Victoria-based production plant at Merrifield, which employs a further 300.” Board member Eugene D’Orsogna said the third-generation WA family business had always prioritised innovation and investment to lift productivity where opportunities for product improvement and market penetration had been identified. He said there was a shared vision of the company’s family, all of whom had a steadfast commitment to a food business focused on producing quality meat products, many of which still honoured and reflected the Italian heritage of D’Orsogna’s founding fathers. “The Palmyra plant has been D’Orsogna headquarters since 1973, and the family continues its 75-year investment in WA with the assistance of this value-added investment grant,” Mr D’Orsogna said. “We thank the WA Government and the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development for their continual support of food manufacturing.” Mr Craig said the investment in WA would benefit the State’s pork industry through increased demand and provide ongoing skilled employment opportunities within the meat industry. “Product development was core to D’Orsogna’s business, and its dedicated product development team constantly reviewed product offerings to develop new lines to fit market niches and meet emerging consumer eating and buying patterns,” he said.