Sheep producers will now have discounted prices for the 2025 white electronic identification tags, after the Government announced it would extend the WA Tag Incentive Payment for another year. The TIP scheme, which was launched in April 2023, provides a 75 cent discount to eID tags, and is designed to help phase in the mandatory eID system by July 1, 2026. More then four million eID tags have been sold since the TIP scheme began, with Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development chief veterinary officer Michelle Rodan saying the discounts would aid a smooth transition to the new mandatory system. “The early adoption has enabled industry to start using the eID technology and test the complete system before it becomes mandatory,” she said. “I congratulate WA producers who have been proactive in adopting the eID tags and moving to better protect their businesses and the broader industry from the impact of an emergency animal disease.” The eID tags contain a microchip that can be read with a scanning wand or panel reader, allowing for information to be uploaded to the National Livestock Identification System database to record individual animal’s movements between properties. Sale yards and abattoirs will be required to scan any eID tagged sheep and goats from July 1, 2025. Visual tags for stock born before January 1, 2025, can still be used for movement purposes, until July 1, 2026. Sheep and goats born from January 1, 2025, onward will need to be fitted with a year-of-birth eID tag, and those born before will require an eID tag when departing any property or facility from July 1 2026.