The Wagin Woolorama Supreme of the Show competition pitted the best exhibits of three animal sections together for the third year running, with a Dudinin-bred Poll Merino ram, exhibited by the Ledwith family of Kolindale stud, taking out the overall winning sash. The Kolindale Poll Merino ram, which was best in the shed at the Merino and Poll Merino section, was faced-off on March 9 against the interbreed supreme exhibits of both the cattle section and the British and Australasian meat sheep breeds’ section. This year’s cattle section supreme winner was Venturon Naughty But Nice with her calf-at-foot, exhibited by Venturon stud co-principal Harris Thompson, of Boyup Brook, and the supreme of the sheep meat breeds was a Goldenover Suffolk ewe exhibited by stud principal Ray Batt, of Narrogin. The Thompson family won the inaugural 2022 Supreme of the Show title with a Charolais cow and Mr Batt was a contender last year with a Suffolk ram with the outright win going to a Poll Merino ram exhibited by the Norrish family, of Angenup stud in Kojonup. This year’s Supreme of Show winner was not a unanimous decision from the three judges. They included Rene Poll Dorset, White Suffolk and Charolais stud principal Scott Mitchell, of NSW, Liberty Charolais and Shorthorn studs co-principal Kevin Yost, of Toodyay, and Claypans Poll Merino stud co-principal Steven Bolt, of Corrigin. Mr Yost said, “it was like comparing apples with oranges” — “a difficult competition to judge”. Woolorama steward Howard Ward said the competition, generously sponsored by 4Farmers with a motorcycle prize, was initially meant to be an added entertainment for onlookers to discover why the outright winner was selected. This year was the first since the competition began in 2022, to have three judges — previously there had only been one judge. Mr Yost said the Kolindale ram had “overall scale with a good head”, while the Charolais female had “strength and power, but still had femininity”. Mr Bolt said he looked at each animal for their respected potential in contributing to their own breed. “I found that the Poll Merino ram was an outstanding animal that will be difficult to beat in any competition across Australia this year,” he said. “The Poll Merino ram has length of body, is structurally sound and a modern type; its wool quality carries clean down the folds and back end for a strong wool sheep type.”