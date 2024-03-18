The Wagin Woolorama Merino and Poll Merino sheep section competition was capped off with a classic sundowner, one of the highlights of the two-day event. The social celebration held on March 9 and sponsored by Australian Wool Innovation, was kicked off with a salute to Narrogin ram preparer Ashely Lock. Mr Lock was awarded a lifetime membership to the Stud Merino Breeders’ Association of WA for his many years of service to the Merino industry. With much success, he continues to prepare many WA Merino and Poll Merino rams that are destined for major shows locally and in the eastern states. Making a fashion-statement appearance was SMBAWA social media manager Tennille Norrish, co-principal of the Kojonup-based Angenup stud. Ms Norrish modelled an AWI innovative double-sided printed bomber jacket made of 100 per cent Australian Merino wool. She said the 17 micron jacket, supplied by Ratti in Italy, was “lovely to wear — light, soft and unique with its digitalisation print”. The crowd enjoyed a delicious serve of lamb cutlets, courtesy of AWI, and there was plenty of conversation from the highlights of the day’s judging competition.