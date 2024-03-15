Narrogin-based Goldenover Suffolk stud principal Ray Batt has won the Wagin Woolorama British and Australasian breeds Supreme Champion Sheep title for the second year running, but this year for his eight-month-old ewe entry. The ewe was up against strong competition on March 8 across the B&A breed sections which enjoyed an increase in entries with a total of 289 sheep shown from 23 studs representing seven breeds. Mr Batt was ecstatic with the back-to-back win — the ewe had stood out to him since she was born in June last year. “As a lamb, she showed promise with tremendous growth rates,” he said. “At seven months and 10 days, she weighed 92kg.” The showstopping ewe recorded LambPlan figures of 0.55 BWT, 9.0 WWT, 13.4 PWWT, -0.5 PFAT, 1.4 PEMD and indexes of 121 LEQ and 130.5 TCP. Suffolk judge Grant Bingham said, while judging the ewe in the under 1 year old class (born after June 1), she was a “magnificent sheep, that paraded beautifully and presented well” and “she is full of class”. Bred using artificial insemination and sired by Sailor Park 200098, the ewe was one of the first Suffolk ewes that Mr Batt had exhibited at Wagin Woolorama. Last year was the stud’s first year of showing Suffolk sheep and only rams were presented for judging. One of these rams, an eight-month-old from the Ram Under 1 Year class (born after June 1), was awarded the 2023 Wagin Woolorama B&A interbreed Supreme Champion Sheep title. The Goldenover June 2023-drop ewe will now go on to be exhibited at this year’s Williams Gateway Expo and the Perth Royal Show. The biggest classes in the B&A arena continued to be the Poll Dorset and White Suffolk breeds with NSW judge Scott Mitchell of Rene White Suffolk Stud in Culcairn flying in to judge the White Suffolk classes and Victorian judge Ian Kyle of Ashley Park Poll Dorset stud in Bairnsdale judging the Poll Dorsets. The White Suffolk breed dominated the interbreed competition, taking out all three group classes including the B&A Supreme Champion Ram, the Champion Group of Three Ewes, Champion Group of One Ram and Two Ewes and Group of Two Rams and Two Ewes. It was Kendenup-based Brimfield stud’s White Suffolk Champion ram from the woolly ram under 1 year old class that went on to be awarded the B&A Supreme Champion Ram sash in the interbreed judging. The impressive ram caught the eye of Mr Mitchell earlier in the day who said the ram had “beautiful length, width of loin and a great finish”. In the Poll Dorset judging, the Supreme Poll Dorset sash was awarded to Shirlee Downs for their ram from the ram — under 1 year old class (showing milk teeth, born before May 31). Mr Kyle said, when awarding the Shirlee Downs ram the Supreme Exhibit sash, he was looking for a ram that would “go on to produce rams — not just lambs”. He said this was important for the future of the breed. “I am looking for a sire that has the potential to go out and breed more rams,” he said. For the first time, Ultra White sheep were exhibited in the B&A arena with Hillcroft Farm and Golden Hill studs taking the opportunity to showcase the breed. Ultra White judge Adrian Veitch of Narrogin focused on awarding structurally correct sheep that were good on their feet with good muscling and long bodies. Hillcroft Farm was awarded the Supreme Ultra White exhibit for its Champion Ram from the Ram under 1 year old class (showing milk teeth). Mr Veitch said the ram had “good shoulder muscle” as well as “good muscling behind” and it was the ram’s “structure and soundness” that made it come out on top. Texel classes also resumed this year in the B&A arena with Texel stud JimJan returning to the ring. Texel judge Braden Lange of Ockley Park in Narrogin awarded the Supreme Sash to a JimJan ewe from the ewe under 1 year old class (showing milk teeth). He said she was a “clear standout” as soon as he saw her, with a feminine head coupled with serious muscling making her structurally perfect. CHAMPIONS White Suffolk Supreme: Brimfield Champion ram: Brimfield, Reserve: Yonga Downs Champion Ewe: Yonga Downs, Reserve: Venturon Suffolk Supreme: Sasimwa Champion Ram: Sasimwa, Reserve: Collegian Champion Ewe: Goldenover, Reserve: Sasimwa Ile De France Supreme: Goldenover Champion Ram: Goldenover, Reserve: Monteray Champion Ewe: Goldenover, Reserve: Monteray Poll Dorset Supreme: Shrilee Downs Champion Ram: Shirlee Downs, Reserve: Shirlee Downs Champion Ewe: Shirlee Downs, Reserve: Shirlee Downs Corriedale Supreme: Inlet Views Champion Ram: Inlet Views, Reserve: Inlet Views Champion Ewe: Inlet Views, Reserve: Inlet Views Texel Supreme: JimJan Champion Ram: JimJan, Reserve: JimJan Champion Ewe: JimJan, Reserve: JimJan Ultra White Supreme: Hillcroft Champion Ram: Hillcroft Farm, Reserve: Hillcroft Farm Champion Ewe: Golden Hill, Reserve: Hillcroft Farm B&A Interbreed Groups Champion Group of Three Ewes: Yonga Downs Champion Group of One Ram & Two Ewes: Yonga Downs Champion Group of Two Rams and Two Ewes: Yonga Down