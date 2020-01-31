WA’s balanced sheep market remains

WA sheep values are virtually unchanged over the past week.

Crossbred lambs rose up to $7/kg, while hogget and mutton values remained at about $4.80/kg.

The State’s sheep market continues to be balanced between potential demand for livestock to move to the Eastern States.

It comes alongside the recent rains across parts of the east coast and the strong supply of livestock into the WA market, as stock water continues to be an issue for farmers in dry and hot areas.

On the east coast, we are seeing a rally in value for lighter lambs as supplies of store lambs tighten.

Values for heavier lambs have remained steady around $7.50/kg, while mutton values have increased slightly as less supply hits the market.

JBS Southern has released its autumn forward contract, with March values at about $7.50/kg, increasing steadily out to May with values at $8/kg.

Goat prices have generally firmed over the past week, with many east coast goat processors now paying $9.50/kg over-the-hook.

WA prices have remained steady about the $7.50 mark.

The east coast cattle market continues to firm, particularly for lighter animals.

The restocking market is driving competition, particularly in northern New South Wales and Victoria.

There is also a current trend of northern buyers having to move further south to cover their positions.

This is adding to the strong demand and firm market through NSW and Victoria.

Other points of interest include:

Gavin Bignell is the operations manager at LIVEstock Pricing, a free service with the latest sheep, cattle and goat price grids in one easy-to-use app.