The WA cattle market is well up, with record price signals for boxed beef driven by an imbalance of strong consumer demand that exceeds supply. WA’s boxed beef exports were the highest on record in the 2024-25 financial year, totalling 62 million kilograms, worth $408 million. Between July and October 2025, a total of 23 million kilograms worth $162m was exported, up 16 per cent in quantity terms and 28 per cent in value terms compared with the same period in 2024-25. Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development senior research scientist Kate Pritchett said beef exports were not showing any signs of slowing down. “China was the largest market, taking 18 million kilograms, or $129m worth of WA beef exports, which equates to 29 per cent of the total exported,” she said. “The second-largest market was Indonesia, with 21 per cent in quantity terms, followed by the US with 14 per cent.” Ms Pritchett said WA was well placed to continue its bullish run, with relatively good seasonal conditions for most of the State “buoying industry sentiment”. China’s shock tariff announcement In a surprising manipulation of the market, China’s shock announcement on January 1 to apply a 55 per cent tax on Australian boxed exports beyond 205,000 tonnes annually is expected to have an impact on WA’s 2025-26 exports. Agribusiness analysis firm Episode3 founder Matt Dalgleish said China was one of six key markets for WA beef. “China dominates with more than a third of all WA beef export value, reflecting its ongoing importance as the State’s premium growth destination,” he said. “The US and Indonesia each account for about 12 per cent, while South Korea contributes a further 10 per cent. “Thailand and Japan make up 9 and 7 per cent respectively, rounding out a tightly focused market mix that places WA squarely in the major North Asian and US beef trade corridors.” Mr Dalgleish said the China tariff announcement was not ideal. “Its historically higher than we’ve seen in the past, with the impact to be felt mid-year,” he said. “It potentially may be more significant than past tariff restrictions, and given China’s increased volumes from the South American market, it’s a bit of a curious scenario given the motivation was intended to protect their domestic industry. “While it’s a setback for the Australian producer, any slack can be picked up by our other top overseas markets — that’s the beauty of having a diversified marketplace.” Mr Dalgleish said China may stick with this tariff to leverage cheaper prices from Brazil and the US to offer an ample supply of protein for its consumers of beef, given the global tight supply. “I don’t think the Chinese will get the desired results of what they want — free trade is always a much more desirable outcome for movement of products, and allows a natural competitive market,” he said. “I am thinking this tariff may be a preparatory angle to get a deal struck with the US on broader trade stuff and provide cheap protein to their consumers.” WA’s stable production The WA beef cattle herd has been relatively stable for the past decade, despite some variability in climate conditions and prices. As of July 2024, the Australian Bureau of Statistics numbered the WA beef cattle herd at 2.3 million — very similar to the previous year. Ms Pritchett said during the 2024-25 financial year, total turn-off from the WA herd totalled 715,000 head, up 10 per cent compared with the previous year, when turn-off totalled 650,000 head. “This was due to increases in both domestic slaughter and live exports,” she said. “In the first quarter of the 2025-26 financial year this trend has continued, with turn-off totalling 191,000, up 9 per cent on the same time last year. “In 2024-25, WA cattle slaughter reached 466,000 head, an increase of 7 per cent year-on-year, and the highest total slaughter since 2008-09, when it reached 478,000.” Ms Pritchett said this was driven by an increase in cow and heifer slaughter, which totalled 277,000 head, up 14 per cent on 2023-24. “Male cattle slaughter, on the other hand, has decreased slightly year-on-year from 192,000 to 189,000 head, a fall of 2 per cent,” she said. “Calf slaughter totalled 1100, increasing from 700 in 2023-24. “Between July and September 2025, cattle slaughter increased a further 12 per cent year-on-year, reaching 126,000, and continues to be driven by female slaughter.” Female slaughter rose from 67,500 to 79,000 — an increase of 17 per cent. Ms Pritchett said the number of male cattle processed had increased by 2 per cent from 45,000 to 46,000, while calf slaughter remained constant at 300. Live exports Live exports had a resurgence in 2024-25. Ms Pritchett said a total of 227,000 cattle were exported live, up 32 per cent on 2023-24, and the highest since 2019-20. “This was due to surging demand from Indonesia, Vietnam and the Philippines,” she said. “In 2025-26 financial year to date a total of 57,000 cattle have been exported live, down 4 per cent compared with this time last year. “Indonesia remained WA’s largest market, accounting for 57 per cent of the cattle exported in 2024-25.” Indonesia was followed by Vietnam with 23 per cent, and the Philippines with 7 per cent. Interstate markets The remaining cattle turned off were sold to interstate markets. Ms Pritchett said In 2024-25, a total of 22,000 cattle were trucked east via southern channels, down 49 per cent compared with 2023-24, and the lowest since 2018-19. “In the 2025-26 financial year to date, cattle trucked east have more than doubled compared with the same period last year, reaching 17,000 by the end of November,” she said. Local cattle prices During 2025 there was some improvement in cattle prices in WA saleyards. Ms Pritchett said In November, the Western Young Cattle Indicator averaged 783¢/kg. “This was 31 per cent higher than November 2024, when it averaged 597¢/kg, although the WA indicator still lags behind the Eastern Young Cattle Indicator, which averaged 886¢/kg,” she said. “Other saleyard indicators have shown similar patterns of growth year-on-year, with the feeder steer reaching 425¢/kg, up 35 per cent, heavy steers up 49 per cent to 386¢/kg, and processor cows, reaching 307¢/kg up 56 per cent.”