WA’s first deer farmer and the former owner of Margaret River Venison Graham Maxwell Morrison has released his autobiography — Daring To Be Different. Mr Morrison’s autobiography starts out describing what life was like in the Pingelly/Beverly area during the early development of WA’s Wheatbelt. There are many stories of Mr Morrison spending his youth hunting rabbits and growing up when there was no time to be bored, plenty of work to do, and the harsh realities of life were not sugar-coated. It is Mr Morrison’s recognition of the importance of sharing life stories that inspired him to write his book. He said it was listening to some of the stories of the late Clarrie Hughes, from the Pumphrey’s Bridge area west of Pingelly, that really drove home the importance of recording history. “Unless it is written down, history can be lost forever,” Mr Morrison said. “I began thinking about writing an autobiography in my 20s but it wasn’t until 1968 that I started keeping a diary.” Daring To Be Different captures details such as property prices and important family and industry history which will be of interest to anyone wishing to understand better what life in rural WA was like from the 1950s through to today. Mr Morrison’s autobiography demonstrates the virtue of not giving up easily, and summoning the strength to overcome obstacles through hard work and dedication. His story shows achieving a dream is not an easy task but you can prevail even when it seems everything is against you. “I think it is my broad background in working for other farmers during my youth that taught me what makes a successful farmer,” Mr Morrison said. “From my early days I learnt if a job needed doing and it’s knock-off time, you need to stay back and spend that extra 15 minutes finishing it. You don’t leave the job for tomorrow.” Mr Morrison said it was often through work mentors and family friendships within WA’s agricultural industry that he learnt the most important lessons about life. “When we left Beverly for Donnybrook, on saying goodbye to my good friend Geoff Barrett-Lennard who had shared his considerable knowledge of the Merino stud industry with me over many years, I asked how I could ever repay him,” Mr Morrison said. “He replied ‘maybe one day you will help some other young fella’.” This advice has guided Mr Morrison throughout his career in agriculture. He said it was often through collaboration and helping others the dream was achieved. Learning through others and looking outside of WA for inspiration has also been a big factor in the success the Morrison family have achieved in developing WA’s first deer farm and the Margaret River Venison brand. The history of WA’s developing deer farming industry from 1979-2021 is detailed in Daring To Be Different and provides valuable insight into what WA’s agricultural industry is up against when it comes to bureaucracy and the frustration of having a “commonsense’”mindset in a world Mr Morrison sees as anything but. “The industry went through a lot of turmoil, with an influx of investors initially to real problems with having somewhere to slaughter animals,” he said. While for most, chasing the dream of one innovative venture in the agricultural industry would be enough, the Morrison family also decided it was a good idea to build the world’s largest apple tower in Donnybrook at the same time as developing their deer farm. Pioneering agricultural enterprises are certainly the cornerstone of Daring To Be Different, and something the Morrison family are not afraid of. Mr Morrison said he hoped his autobiography would be a manual on transforming challenges into triumphs, and it came at a time when many in WA’s agricultural industry may need an inspirational story. Daring To Be Different is available to buy through his daughter Mandy Blount’s gallery TigerValley in Nannup, as well as his oldest daughter Kylie Kennaugh’s Margaret River store Charcuterie.