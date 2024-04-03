Boyup Brook-based Venturon Livestock stud has returned home victorious after scooping several gongs at the Sydney Easter Royal Show, including the prestigious interbreed group award. Venturon impressed cattle judge Ross Thompson in Sydney and took home the Gordon Fuller Memorial Perpetual Trophy, the award given to the best breeder’s group. Mr Thompson, of Millah Murrah Angus stud, Bathurst, said Venturon’s animals were all “beautiful exhibits” for the Charolais breed. “The Charolais team is a very complete team. They’re structurally beautiful and their tracking is spot-on,” he said. “It’s hard to change them; each individual is right at the top of the industry, and the exhibitors should be justifiably proud.” Venturon stud principal Harris Thompson said the accomplishment felt “unreal” and he was especially proud considering the long trek the animals and the team made to get to Sydney. Venturon went against three other teams for the grand prize, including the Flemington Limousins from Adelong, and the Fuller family’s Angus team from Pine Creek stud. The Angus Breed has held dominance in the interbreed group award scene in the past, having won eight times in the last nine years, with the exception of a Charolais team winning in 2018. Venturon’s winning group was comprised of a stellar line-up. Venturon Starstruck 157S, sired by SCR Triumph, won the Supreme Charolais Exhibit and Grand Champion Charolais female title. She was also in the top three for the Urqhuart trophy and Hordern trophy. Venturon Talladega T192 took home the Junior and Grand Champion Charolais bull title, marking Venturon Livestock’s third consecutive Grand Champion Charolais bull at Sydney. The bull, sired by Palgrove Landmark, also scooped the runner-up interbreed junior bull title, and was in the top three for the Hordern pair and top five for the Urqhuart trophy. Venturon Fiona T216, sired by Ascot Ramrod R104, was awarded Junior Champion Charolais Female title, making her Venturon’s third consecutive junior female champion in Sydney. It comes after Venturon claimed another supreme cattle exhibit sash at the 51st annual Wagin Woolorama last month. Three-year-old Venturon Naughty But Nice S32, with her calf at-foot, took home top prize for Mr Thompson after being crowned champion senior female in the European breed and multi-breed categories on March 8. It was the third time Mr Thompson exhibited a Supreme Winner at the Wagin Woolorama, and the second time Naughty But Nice S32 has been sashed as a Supreme Exhibit Winner, after taking home the title at last year’s Busselton Show.