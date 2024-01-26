An Australian family-owned business, has developed an innovative water conditioning system that improves the efficiency and yields of a variety of land environments in production. The easy-to-install Hydrosmart water conditioning system unlocks natural minerals for the benefits of livestock, as well as crops and other plants including, vineyards, orchards, market gardens or household gardens. Treated water using Hydrosmart products makes the otherwise insoluble mineral particles in water bioavailable as plant nutrients. This in turn reduces the volume of fertiliser and chemicals required, saving the producer valuable time and money. The system unlocks minerals such as iron, calcium and magnesium that are often the cause of build-up in pipes, but they are also useful nutrients once treated. Using Hydrosmart technology, each mineral breaks down into bioavailable plant nutrition. Hydrosmart also removes scale and improves irrigation. It provides efficient scale removal in irrigation pipes and fittings such as sprays and drippers. This leads to improved water flow, better irrigation and more efficient uptake of nutrients by plants. Hydrosmart also has proven benefits in conditioning water with high salinity content to allow better quality fluid uptake for lactating cattle, sheep and young stock. The system’s unique technology allows growers, who must work with high salinity water, to produce a range of crops in otherwise toxic conditions. The “plug and play” system was based on research that showed scale layers and corrosion problems in water flow pipes was related to how well minerals in water are dissolved. Hydrosmart CEO Paul Pearce said the system uses a series of computer-generated resonance frequencies to disrupt the bonding between minerals and charged compounds in the water. “As a result, the technology eliminates pipe scaling issues while at the same time restoring nutrient balance in the water, making the otherwise insoluble mineral particles in water bioavailable as plant nutrients and for healthier stock,” he said. “What that means is farmers get a sustainable solution to their water problems that requires no chemicals, no filter and no maintenance.” To find out more, call 1300 138 223 or visit hydrosmart.com.au.